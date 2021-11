Disclaimer: We are in no way responsible for the inevitable meat sweats that will result from reading this. Vegans: you still have time to turn back before it is too late. The subject at hand, our dear friends, is meat. Specifically, we're talking about our favorite meat of choice, the steak, and exactly where in the glorious United States of America you can get your red-blooded hands on the best cuts of it in exciting settings. Per Crowd Cow, the first steakhouse in America, Delmonico's in Manhattan, opened its doors in 1837 and what followed was a nation of people obsessed with its style of food. Since then, you've been able to belly up to a white cloth-adorned table at any number of fine establishments and savor copious amounts of meat with loads of butter and starch to boot. It's gluttony at its finest, and we are here for it.

