Many, many years ago Atari made a console called the Atari Jaguar, it didn’t sell very well but that didn’t deter them and they tried to increase popularity with the release of the Atari Jaguar CD peripheral. It still didn’t sell very well. However, at the time there was an action-packed FMV (full motion video) game called American Hero under development but never completed….. that is until publisher and developer of retro and modern games, Ziggurat Interactive, got their hands on it and have now released it for PC (via GOG), Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch.

