What is making the stock market move? Is it news of an ever-increasing supply chain issue? Is it the fact that there may or may not be enough natural gas to keep America warm through this coming winter? Is it all irrational? Is the random walk theory really applicable to today’s maniac markets? Do you really believe that Tesla rallied 12% on Oct. 25 due to Hertz announcing that it was interested in placing a large order of Tesla cars for their car rental fleet? What if I told you that $15 billion worth of call options premium flowed into Tesla stock that same day? What if I told you that on Sept. 30 of this year, the SP 500 index dropped 1.5% because a bank was rebalancing one of their options trades?

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO