Music

Evanescence and Halestorm in concert

 4 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check...

REVIEW: Evanescence, Halestorm deliver heavyweight performance at SAP Center

SAN JOSE — Two of modern rock’s heavyweight vocalists teamed up for a powerhouse bill at SAP Center. Amy Lee of Evanescence and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale showed off their formidable vocal prowess during their band’s respective sets, even joining forces multiple times throughout the night. The tour was not only a long time coming for fans, but even longer for the bands.
MUSIC
Concerts Returning To Dennos

After nearly two full years without in-person performances, Milliken Auditorium is welcoming the return of live music beginning in early 2022. The Dennos Concert Series kicks off Jan. 8 with the Latin Jazz septet Aguankó, led by conga player and composer Alberto Nacif. It will be followed Jan. 26 by the Sweet Water Warblers, comprised of singer/songwriters Rachael Davis, Lindsay Lou, and May Erlewine. On Feb. 12, Dennos welcomes veteran Chicago bluesman Toranzo Cannon, with “Detroit’s Queen of the Blues” Thornetta Davis March 5. Worldbeat is represented March 19 by Bassel & The Supernaturals, with first-generation Syrian-American Bassel Almadani's soulful melodies, funk inspired rhythms, and lyrics regarding love, loss, and the war in Syria. The series concludes April 15 with Loudon Wainwright III (pictured), who has released 24 studio albums and four live albums over the course of his more than 50 years in the business.
PERFORMING ARTS
#Weather
Tommy Emmanuel in concert

Considered by those in the know to be among this planet's greatest guitarists, Tommy Emmanuel's playing is simply miraculous, as it would take three musicians, or more, to do what Tommy does solo. Who else, for example, when playing "Day Tripper," can lay down the rhythm part, dig into the riff and sing the melody all at once on just one acoustic guitar?
MUSIC
The Hodgetwins in concert

The Hodgetwins are taking the show on the road. For years, fans have watched them on their various YouTube channels, and if you thought they were funny online, just wait until you see them in the flesh. And don't worry, everything that you have come to love about them - their edgy, unfiltered comedy is exactly what they are bringing to this show.
MUSIC
Doctor Nativo in concert

Doctor Nativo comes to Houston to perform music that layers Mayan spirituality, social activism, and folk wisdom over a propulsive sound combining reggae, cumbia, hip hop, and pre-Columbian instruments.
HOUSTON, TX
ROCO in concert: A Stitch in Time

Conductor Jeri Lynne Johnson makes her ROCO debut, leading the Texas premiere of Mark Adamo's Last Year for cello and orchestra, featuring ROCO Principal Cellist Richard Belcher, with each movement representing one of the four seasons. Winding up the program are Hilary Purrington's FIFteen Project commission Threshold, Jonathan Peters' Arthropod Suite - accompanied by images from the Houston Museum of Natural Science - and Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 in F Major, whose 2nd movement parodies the metronome.
HOUSTON, TX
Entertainment
Music
Ron White in concert

Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, White has established himself as a star in his own right.
CELEBRITIES
CKY To Release A New Song Featuring HANK VON HELL This Friday

CKY will release a new single this Friday featuring the late and great ex-Turbonegro vocalist Hank Von Hell, and whose proceeds will benefit charity. Von Hell passed away over the weekend due to unspecified causes. "New CKY song featuring the late GREAT Hank von Hell on lead vocal. Streaming everywhere...
MUSIC
Riders in the Sky in concert

For more than 30 years, Riders In The Sky have been keepers of the flame passed on by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry, and Roy Rogers, reviving and revitalizing the genre. While remaining true to the integrity of Western music, they have, themselves, become modern-day icons. They've branded the genre with their legendary wacky humor and way-out Western wit, all along encouraging buckaroos and buckarettes to live life "The Cowboy Way!"
MUSIC
COIN in concert

Alt-pop trio COIN comes to Austin as part of the Rainbow Dreamland Tour in support of their mood-based trilogy Rainbow MixTape and their previous album Dreamland.
MUSIC
Noche Latina concert

The Odessa College Guitar Ensemble will present Noche Latina at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jack Rodgers Auditorium. The ensemble will perform Latin jazz and classical guitar music. Visit tinyurl.com/2fzadmx6.
ODESSA, TX
Megadeth Announce New Album For Spring 2022

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth recently announced that the band is set to release their long-awaited album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! in Spring 2022. According to Loudwire, the musician discussed the bubonic-plague-inspired album in an interview with American Songwriter. It’s “a historical journey of how the plague started...
MUSIC
Felix Hell Organ Concert

Evangelical Lutheran Church Fine Arts Series: Trunk Memorial Organ Series presents Felix Hell, one of the most sought after concert organists in the world, playing on one of the largest pipe organs in Maryland. The concert is free, open to the public, and handicap accessible, donations will be accepted and a reception will follow. Masks are required and social distancing will be encouraged.
RELIGION
Concert Review: Veronica Swift

I don’t know about you, but I love to watch pigeonholes explode. Not with pigeons in them of course, that would be too messy. No, the fun stuff is when those small boxes that the human mind loves to construct turn out to be way too small and the things you stuffed in there suddenly blow up leaving splinters, shards and expectations scattered all over the floor. And, assuming no pigeons are harmed in the explosion, clean up’s a snap!
DENVER, CO

