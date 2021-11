It takes a team effort to win games, which is exactly what the Blue Raiders men’s basketball played with to cruise past the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Friday. The Blue Raiders defense was once again at the center of attention, turning 12 Bethune-Cookman turnovers into 18 points, leading to a 35-23 halftime score. The Wildcats were held to just 19 shots from the field in the first 20 minutes, compared to 29 chances for the Blue Raiders.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO