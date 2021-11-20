ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Ot...

Daily Star
 6 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES (in accordance with the General Municipal Law) hereby invites the submission of bids for the purchase of...

marketplace.thedailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Star

COUNTY OF OTSEGO NOTICE OF PUB...

COUNTY OF OTSEGO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 2022 County-wide Shared Service Property Tax Savings Plan The County of Otsego will hold a public hearing on the 2022 County-wide Shared Services Property Tax Savings Plan. New York State's County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI) generates property tax savings by enabling collaboration between local governments across the state. The CWSSI expands on the ongoing commitment to reduce property taxes and modernize local government services by fostering new shared services and enhancing the existing collaborations already in place. Otsego County intends to identify projects that will save taxpayers money through shared, coordinated, and efficient services between the county and local governments. Plans that demonstrate actual savings in taxpayer dollars may be eligible for a one-time reimbursement match on the savings amount. The hearing will be held as follows: Date: December 1, 2021 Time: 9:55 AM Location: Otsego County Board Chambers, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326 The public hearing can also be viewed live on Facebook by following the instructions on the following website: https://www.otsegocounty.com/legislature/board_of_representatives_/index.php David Bliss, ChairÂ-Otsego County Board of Representatives.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Daily Star

PUBLIC NOTICE As required by t...

PUBLIC NOTICE As required by the New York State Welfare Reform Act of 1997, the Delaware County Department of Social Services hereby advises that in the period from December 1 to December 31, the Departments draft Employment Plan is available for public inspection and comment. The Plan may be reviewed any business day during normal business hours (8 a.m. To 4 p.m.) at the office of Social Services located on the 2nd floor of the normal of the County Office Building at 111 Main Street, Delhi, New York. A copy of the Plan will be available at the Department for a nominal fee of $2.50. Persons requesting that a copy of the Plan be mailed to them should send a letter to the Commissioner with $4.00 to cover the cost of reproduction and mailing. All comments should be sent to the Commissioner of Social Services at the Delaware County Department of Social Services, 111 Main Street, Suite 4, Delhi, New York 13753, postmarked by December 31, 2021. All such comments will receive written response. Sylvia Armanno Commissioner.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Daily Star

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED...

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME: T&F Farm LLC, Articles of Organization were filed with the Secretary of the State of New York (SSNY) on 11/08/2021. Office location: Otsego County. SSNY has designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to the LLC, 395 State Highway 20, Edmeston, NY 13335. Purpose: For any lawful purpose.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Financial Statements and Required Reports Under OMB

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Financial Statements and Required Reports Under OMB Circular A-133 of the County of Warren for the period beginning January 1, 2020, and ending on December 31, 2020, have been examined by Drescher & Malecki LLP, Certified Public Accountants, and that the report of examination (audit) performed by Drescher & Malecki LLP, Certified Public Accountants, has been filed in my office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all interested persons. Pursuant to Section 35 of the General Municipal Law, the governing board of the County of Warren, may in its discretion, prepare a written response to the report of examination performed by Drescher & Malecki LLP, Certified Public Accountants, and file any such response in my office as a public record for inspection by all interested persons not later than November 19, 2021.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boces
Daily Star

Public Meetings: Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 24-26, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St. Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors, 3:15 p.m., New Lisbon town hall, Garrattsville. Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
townofclayton.com

Notice to Bidders: 2022 TOWN OF CLAYTON ANNUAL BID FOR HIGHWAY MATERIALS & SUPPLIES

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT – Items 1 through 4. Utilization of these services will be for work and materials that is needed beyond the scope or. availability of municipal employees or Town owned pit. Material suppliers shall quote on materials stored on their premises that they would load out on to Town trucks. A contract will be required for each successful bidder. Payment for work completed or supplied will be paid within 45 days of approval of invoice. The Town of Clayton reserves the right to extend the contracts for the calendar year of 2023 if the contract holder agrees to this extension.
CLAYTON, NY
townofclayton.com

Notice to Bidders: 2022 TOWN OF CLAYTON ANNUAL BID FOR SEPTIC TANK PUMP OUT & HAULING

2022 TOWN OF CLAYTON ANNUAL BID FOR SEPTIC TANK PUMP OUT & HAULING. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the Town Clerk of the Town of Clayton, no later than 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Office of the Town Clerk, 405 Riverside Drive, Clayton, New York 13624, at which time and place all received sealed bids will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of the following:
CLAYTON, NY
Daily Star

Comptroller chides Bainbridge over payments in audit

The state Comptroller's Office recently audited the Bainbridge Town Justice court and found deposits were not made in a timely manner, the justices did not compile monthly reports and there was an excess balance in the account. Auditors reviewed court financial documents from Jan. 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020,...
BAINBRIDGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Star

In Your Opinion: Annexation merger best option for Schenevus

It may not be the preferred option, but it’s the right one. The annexation merger with Worcester is the best option our combined communities have. Why struggle and “go down with the ship” when we don’t have to? Why would we as a community not move forward and receive additional state funding and capital project aid? Why would we as a community not move forward with our friends, family and neighbors to bring more opportunities and enrichment to our children? Why would we not want to embrace this opportunity to promote and improve our towns? For many against it, it seems to come down to either nostalgia or control — neither of which generates revenue or lifts us up. I fear a no vote will do nothing but bring our communities down.
WORCESTER, NY
Daily Star

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF ...

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK INDEX NO. EF2021-342 COUNTY OF DELAWARE ___________________________________ WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL Plaintiff designates DELAWARE as ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE the place of trial situs of the real MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-1, ASSET- property BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1 SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS Plaintiff, Subject Property: 23 BURTON STREET WALTON, NY 13856 Section: 251.19 Block: 1 Lot: 13 LUCINDA L. MCNEIL AKA CINDY MCNEIL AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF SHAWN PECK; GARY W. PECK AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF SHAWN PECK; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DISTRIBUTEES OF THE ESTATE OF SHAWN PECK, and any and all persons unknown to Plaintiff, claiming, or who may claim to have an interest in, or general or specific lien upon the real property described in this action; such unknown persons being herein generally described and intended to be included in the following designation, namely: the wife, widow, husband, widower, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors, and assignees of such deceased, any and all persons deriving interest in or lien upon, or title to said real property by, through or under them, or either of them, and their respective wives, widows, husbands, widowers, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors and assigns, all of whom and whose names, except as stated, are unknown to Plaintiff; DISCOVER BANK; NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, "JOHN DOE #1" through "JOHN DOE #12," the last twelve names being fictitious and unknown to Plaintiff, the persons or parties intended being the tenants, occupants, persons or corporations, if any, having or claiming an interest in or lien upon the premises, described in the Complaint, Defendants. ___________________________________ To the above named Defendants YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action and to serve a copy of your Answer on the plaintiff's attorney within twenty (20) days of the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, or within thirty (30) days after service of the same is complete where service is made in any manner other than by personal delivery within the State. The United States of America, if designated as a defendant in this action, may answer or appear within sixty (60) days of service. Your failure to appear or to answer will result in a judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. In the event that a deficiency balance remains from the sale proceeds, a judgment may be entered against you. NOTICE OF NATURE OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHT THE OBJECT of the above caption action is to foreclose a Mortgage to secure the sum of $70,400.00 and interest, recorded on September 26, 2006, in Book 1390 at Page 148 of the Public Records of DELAWARE County, New York, covering premises known as 23 BURTON STREET, WALTON, NY 13856. The relief sought in the within action is a final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above to satisfy the debt secured by the Mortgage described above. DELAWARE County is designated as the place of trial because the real property affected by this action is located in said county. NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property. Sending a payment to the mortgage company will not stop the foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT. Dated:September 22, 2021 Westbury, NY ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE&PARTNERS, PLLC By: Ankit Mehta, Esq. Attorneys for Plaintiff 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 310 Westbury, NY 11590 Tel:(516) 280-7675.
WALTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy