ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

6 activities to keep kids entertained after Thanksgiving meal is over

By Jessica Janssen Wolford
Omaha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving Day is almost here, and nearly every detail has been planned with care. Whether hosting or attending as a guest, you likely have a perfect day in mind filled with the warmth of family and favorite foods that appear only once a year. What you may not have...

omaha.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dailytrib.com

Free community Thanksgiving meals

TIME: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. WHERE: Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals. Plates of turkey and traditional sides served for both dine-in and takeout. Attendees also will receive groceries to take home. Event includes praise and worship music by the Smoking for Jesus Ministry. Call 830-220-2344 or...
BURNET, TX
Click2Houston.com

Kids Meals teams up with local businesses to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need

HOUSTON – The philanthropic-minded Ouzo Bay visited KidsMeals Inc. in Houston to donate, pack and deliver an abundance of fresh turkeys for families in need. The foundation, whose mission is dedicated to feeding Houston’s hungry, used Ouzo Bay’s donation to reach its goal of feeding over 1,500 families with young children throughout the city. The also teamed up with Taste Bar + Kitchen’s Owner and Executive Chef Don Bowie to make this possible. Since opening Taste Bar + Kitchen in 2019, Bowie has spearheaded numerous grassroots charitable efforts which led him to form his new 501c3 foundation, Big Chef Bowie Cares. Big Chef Bowie Cares is the philanthropic arm of Bowie’s emerging restaurant group, Culinary Matters, in an effort to consolidate his ongoing work in the community focused on education, combating hunger, and hurricane relief efforts. The organization’s first campaign commences this week in the form of a city-wide holiday fundraiser collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items and toys that will be distributed to various local charities. Big Chef Bowie Cares adds a new layer to our city’s philanthropic landscape and further hints at a slew of new projects we can expect from Houston’s emerging restaurateur. The below release provides more information about the charity and holiday drive, and I see this being a part of a compelling narrative about Bowie’s efforts to funnel his success back into the community in which he was raised.
HOUSTON, TX
knopnews2.com

Thanksgiving Meal Box Giveaway

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Raceway was the site of a special kind of car lineup Saturday. Dozens formed in single file to receive a box full of Thanksgiving meal classics. Everything from a 10 pound turkey, green beans, corn and so much more. Patrons either signed...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Omaha.com

Dog Gone Problems: Tips to keep your dog from ruining Thanksgiving

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. * * *. Dog Gone Problems,. We have a 2-year-old black lab named Bowser. He has a few...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkhorn, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
City
Omaha, NE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

One of the hardest parts of road trips is keeping kids entertained

Lori Thompson is a self-proclaimed "fun mom". But, she says going on road trips isn't always fun with kids get bored. So, before heading to grandma's house for Thanksgiving, she joined us with some travel hacks. 1. Get the kid involved in planning the vacation. 2. Snacks for each child...
KIDS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

10 Gratitude Activities for Kids

Showing our gratitude is important throughout the entire year. During the holidays though, it takes on new meaning. Get extra creative showing thanks with these 10 Gratitude Activities for Kids. This post contains affiliate links. Teaching Kindness. If you’re looking for ways to get your kids more involved in showing...
KIDS
csbsjurecord.com

Thanksgiving meal to return with changes

After a year’s hiatus, the traditional Thanksgiving student dinner is scheduled to return on Nov. 17. However, it will not look exactly the same as it has in the past. Students do not need reservations to attend, and the dinner will be served buffet-style in Guild Hall at SJU. Preparations...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Janssen#Cafeteria#Weather#Tech#Nebraska
WJHL

Nick’s Restaurant serves over 600 free Thanksgiving meals

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One day before Thanksgiving, hundreds of patrons at Nick’s Restaurant received a free, hot meal with all the Turkey Day classics. The restaurant opened its doors at 4 p.m. Wednesday, offering a free meal to anyone that needed one. They also offered a carry-out option so people could take multiple meals […]
KINGSPORT, TN
metrokids.com

Keeping Your Kids Active During the Winter

The days are getting shorter, winter is approaching and kids are spending more time indoors. While young people may not be getting as much exercise as they would ordinarily get outdoors during the summer, being active throughout the winter remains important for their physical and mental health. Plus, it can be fun with a little creativity on the part of their parents.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Laredo Morning Times

Organizations unite to bring full Thanksgiving meals to over 1,600 in Laredo

Thanksgiving came early for some people this week. Bethany House — in conjunction and partnership with H-E-B and local volunteer group the L.O.V.E.D. Organization — helped deliver over 1,600 hot Thanksgiving meals to the elderly, disabled and veterans of the community on Wednesday in one of the first efforts of the month to help bring these meals to residents.
LAREDO, TX
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Three activities to relax and recharge over Thanksgiving break

Thanksgiving break is like the calm before the storm that is the last few weeks of the semester. Papers, put-off readings and finals can all wreak havoc on your relaxation time, so make the most of this upcoming week off while you can. Here are three things I plan to...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Frontiersman

Kids Kupboard offering free Thanksgiving meals during annual Fall Feast

WASILLA — Kids Kupboard staff and volunteers are hosting the annual Fall Feast event at the Wasilla Boys and Girls Club this Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to join in the holiday festivities and enjoy a free and full Thanksgiving meal with all the traditional side dishes. While this is a sit-down event, those who wish to bring their meals home for social distancing purposes are welcome to do so.
KARK

Preparing the perfect Thanksgiving meal!

It is almost turkey time, and if you are at home preparing that bird for the perfect feast, we’ve got someone who can offer some tips and tools. Beth from Eggshells in The Heights joined us to get you ready for Thanksgiving!
FOOD & DRINKS
Glamour

57 Kids Christmas Movies That Will Keep You Entertained Too

Kids Christmas movies are as key of an ingredient to holiday magic as cinnamon or eggnog. If your families are anything like ours, Christmas means lots of time bundled up in the living room, sipping hot chocolate, working on a puzzle, and definitely watching new Christmas movies. And since your cousin is bringing her kids, those movies need to be as all-ages as possible.
MOVIES
Daily Item

Thanksgiving meals scheduled in Valley

Meal distributions continue this week ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday, when several holiday meals will be provided across the Valley. Regional Engagement Center will hold a meal distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the REC building’s cafe to fill your own bag or box. Frozen chickens will be available while they last.
SUNBURY, PA
WTWO/WAWV

Manna From Seven distributes meals to over 1800 people for Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One local organization did their part Saturday by having a Thanksgiving food distribution that served over 1800 people. ‘Manna from Seven’ is a local organization that provides assistant with food, offers free haircuts and helping local communities. On Saturday, group volunteers handed out things like pie, cranberry sauce and other food […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KFVS12

Food supplies for Thanksgiving meals

Leaders at Southern Seven Health Department say there's growing concern about a lack of people getting a flu shot this year. National Adoption Day celebrated in Williamson Co. Two dozen children, including a 23 year old, were formally adopted today during ceremonies at the Williamson County Courthouse. KY Honor Guard...
POLITICS
News 12

The New Normal: How to keep unvaccinated kids safe this Thanksgiving

News 12's Marissa Sarbak was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to discuss vaccines for children and the holidays. If you travel this week for Thanksgiving, you won't be alone. TSA says more than 2 million people passed through U.S. airport security check points on Friday. What precautions do you need...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy