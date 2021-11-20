6 activities to keep kids entertained after Thanksgiving meal is over

HOUSTON – The philanthropic-minded Ouzo Bay visited KidsMeals Inc. in Houston to donate, pack and deliver an abundance of fresh turkeys for families in need. The foundation, whose mission is dedicated to feeding Houston’s hungry, used Ouzo Bay’s donation to reach its goal of feeding over 1,500 families with young children throughout the city. The also teamed up with Taste Bar + Kitchen’s Owner and Executive Chef Don Bowie to make this possible. Since opening Taste Bar + Kitchen in 2019, Bowie has spearheaded numerous grassroots charitable efforts which led him to form his new 501c3 foundation, Big Chef Bowie Cares. Big Chef Bowie Cares is the philanthropic arm of Bowie’s emerging restaurant group, Culinary Matters, in an effort to consolidate his ongoing work in the community focused on education, combating hunger, and hurricane relief efforts. The organization’s first campaign commences this week in the form of a city-wide holiday fundraiser collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items and toys that will be distributed to various local charities. Big Chef Bowie Cares adds a new layer to our city’s philanthropic landscape and further hints at a slew of new projects we can expect from Houston’s emerging restaurateur. The below release provides more information about the charity and holiday drive, and I see this being a part of a compelling narrative about Bowie’s efforts to funnel his success back into the community in which he was raised.

