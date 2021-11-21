PSA: Whoever is paying for your Netflix is about to pay more

Dear J.T. & Dale: The housing market is crazy right now, and my husband and I have the opportunity to sell our home for above its value. It would give us a lot of money, and we would be able to go live in our dream retirement cabin. However, I’ve been working at my company for a long time and was planning to work for another five years. I know I could do this job remotely, as I’ve done so throughout the pandemic. However, I get concerned about bringing this up now that the company is going back into the office. It might result in them letting me go. I’m not so sure I could find a new job at my age (55). Any tips on what I can do to make sure that they want to keep me remotely?

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO