WATCH: T.J. Finley throws a touchdown pass to Demetris Robertson

The Auburn Tigers get on the board first against South Carolina.

Auburn takes an early 7-0 lead after T.J. Finley connects with Demetris Robertson for a 10-yard score.

It was Robertson’s fourth score of the season. The scoring drive was six plays for 49 yards.

Finley is making his first start as an Auburn Tiger.

Ben Patton, Auburn’s new starting kicker replacing Anders Carlson, made the PAT.

Here’s the play.

