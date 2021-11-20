Penguins Beat Four Ranked Teams on Saturday at Hawk Classic

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- Boston College volleyball beat Duke University in four sets on Saturday afternoon in Power Gym. The Eagles improve to 15-14, while the Blue Devils drop to 15-11. Set one was going the Blue Devils' way until the Eagles stormed back, wiping out multiple four and five point deficits, taking the set 28-26. Set two was all BC, as the Eagles dominated 25-13. The Eagles came out hot in set three before Duke came back to win the set late, 26-24. The fourth set was another comeback for the Eagles, who went on a 7-0 run to take a two point lead. That momentum shift proved the difference as they clinched the set and match, 27-25. Clare Naughton had 12 kills, Jenna Pollock had 10, and Amaka Chukwujekwu had nine. Grace Penn had 20 assists and Jane Petrie had 19. Defensively for the Eagles, Gabby McCaa had a match-high six blocks, Chukwujekwu had four.

