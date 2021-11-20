ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Penguins Beat Four Ranked Teams on Saturday at Hawk Classic

ysusports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Youngstown State bowling team picked up four more head-to-head wins and posted the third-highest pinfall of the day on Saturday at the Eastern Shore Hawk Classic, which is being held at Millsboro Lanes in Millsboro, Del. The Penguins moved up three positions in the standings and qualified sixth...

www.ysusports.com

Port Arthur News

Seahawks earn national ranking after beating second top-10 team

PLANO — First there was David and Goliath. Now there’s Daniel. Daniel Braster, a sophomore transfer, scored 26 points to lead Lamar State College Port Arthur past No. 2-ranked South Plains College 84-78 in the second day of the East-West Challenge in Plano. The win put vaulted the undefeated Seahawks...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
ysusports.com

Gursching Posts 24 Kills as Penguins Fall in Four to Flames

Youngstown State played some of its best volleyball of the season over the first two sets, but UIC buckled down over the final two sets to beat the Penguins 3-1 on Thursday evening at Beeghly Center. The set scores were 25-22, 18-25, 25-13, 25-17. Youngstown State hit .318 in the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
etownian.com

Women’s soccer team beats River Hawks

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Elizabethtown College women’s soccer team traveled to Selinsgrove, Pa., where they outlasted Susquehanna University in a penalty shootout Wednesday night in the Landmark Conference Semifinal. The game was tied 2-2 after the regulation time was up. The Blue Jays beat the River Hawks 8-7 in...
SELINSGROVE, PA
daltigers.ca

Sea-Hawks beat Tigers 77-52

The Memorial Sea-Hawks were able to extend their winning streak against the first game of the weekend series against the visiting Dalhousie Tigers, 77-52. After such a strong weekend series against the Cape Breton Capers, the visiting Dalhousie Tigers had to manage the Hawks intense momentum. The first half was a struggle for Dalhousie; they seemed to lack any ability to string together any consistent offence. The Hawks were able to stick to their intense fast-break strategy and start to wear down the restricted bench for Dalhousie.
BASKETBALL
Sports
bceagles.com

BC Beats Duke in Four Sets

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- Boston College volleyball beat Duke University in four sets on Saturday afternoon in Power Gym. The Eagles improve to 15-14, while the Blue Devils drop to 15-11. Set one was going the Blue Devils' way until the Eagles stormed back, wiping out multiple four and five point deficits, taking the set 28-26. Set two was all BC, as the Eagles dominated 25-13. The Eagles came out hot in set three before Duke came back to win the set late, 26-24. The fourth set was another comeback for the Eagles, who went on a 7-0 run to take a two point lead. That momentum shift proved the difference as they clinched the set and match, 27-25. Clare Naughton had 12 kills, Jenna Pollock had 10, and Amaka Chukwujekwu had nine. Grace Penn had 20 assists and Jane Petrie had 19. Defensively for the Eagles, Gabby McCaa had a match-high six blocks, Chukwujekwu had four.
SPORTS
longbeachstate.com

Beach Tennis Posts Solid Saturday at Watanabe Classic

LAS VEGAS, Nev.- Long Beach State Tennis continued play at the Watanabe Classic on Saturday, where Claire Le Du earned a spot in the singles final of her flight. "We had some big improvements today," said Head Coach Jenny Hilt-Costello. "I'm very proud of our performance." The Beach had a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NebraskaTV

Storm score four unanswered to topple Black Hawks

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Tri-City Storm broke a 2-2 tie at the 15:09 mark in the second period and never looked back, scoring four unanswered goals to top visiting Waterloo, 6-2. Mitchell Miller, Graham Gamache , Cole O'Hara, Ilya Nikolaev, Aiden Dubinsky, and Jeremy Wilmer all scored for the Storm, with O'Hara's serving as the game winner.
NHL
Penn

Hawks set to play in IRMC / Hilton Garden Inn Classic

After the tough preseason loss against the Fighting Illini, the IUP men’s basketball team will open its season this weekend by hosting a mini tournament. “We’re feeling very confident,” guard Armoni Foster (redshirt junior, criminal justice) said. “We’re just excited to get on the court and haven’t been out there for a long time.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Saturday Headlines: Beat Vandy Edition

It’s been a rough stretch for the Kentucky Wildcats football team. They’ve lost three games in a row, two of them to teams they could/should have beaten, and now have three games left to close out the regular season on an uptick. The Vanderbilt Commodores are, in a word, awful....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Washington Post

The Capitals dominate the Penguins to stretch their winning streak to four

When the Washington Capitals are rolling, the signs are obvious. First, expect electric play from their superstars. Then, there will be secondary scoring from further down the lineup. Tack on some crucial saves and steady defense, and Washington can’t ask for much more. The Capitals checked all of those boxes...
NHL
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Set to Host NJIT in Home Opener Saturday Night

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After a thrilling season opener that fell just a little short of a signature victory, the Lehigh men's basketball team will head home to host NJIT in its home opener on Saturday night. Gametime in Stabler Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Saturday will mark the Mountain Hawks' first home game in front of fans in 620 days (more than 20 months), the last being the 2020 Patriot League Tournament win over Loyola. Lehigh enters Saturday with some confidence after nearly knocking off Rutgers out of the Big Ten, a team that not only made the NCAA Tournament last season, but also won its Round of 64 game.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Sports
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks host Holy Cross Saturday in season finale

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh volleyball team is set to compete for the final time in 2021, hosting Holy Cross Saturday at 4 p.m. at Grace Hall in the season finale. Already having been eliminated from postseason contention, the Mountain Hawks (7-19, 3-12 PL) have struggled as of late, dropping three straight matches and nine of their last 10.
BETHLEHEM, PA
odusports.com

ODU Women's Basketball Team Rallies to Beat Auburn in Anne Donovan Classic

NORFOLK, Va. – Ajah Wayne and Iggy Allen squared off last season as the scoring and inspirational leaders on different Conference USA teams. Sunday afternoon, they showed just what a combustible combination they can be playing on the same side. Allen had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Wayne added...
NORFOLK, VA
The Game Haus

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Underwhelming Special Teams

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rough go of it as of late. Their luck should’ve turned around in their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Sidney Crosby, Marcus Pettersson and Brian Dumoulin all returned from COVID protocol. However, the team lost by the worst deficit yet. A good portion of the blame can be put on the Penguins’ underwhelming special teams.
NHL
ysusports.com

Four Penguins Earn #HLXC Academic Honors

Four members of the Youngstown State cross country team were honored for their dedication and hard work in the classroom and named to the 2021 #HLXC All-Academic Teams, Honorable Mention Teams, the league announced on Thursday. Ryan Meadows and Morgan Cole were slated to the men's and women's All-Academic Teams,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
fightinghawks.com

Hawks Fly South For Paradise Classic

The University of North Dakota men's basketball team will fly south towards warmer weather in Boca Raton, Fla. to play in the Paradise Classic. The Fighting Hawks will open the weekend with Troy on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Abessinio Court at FAU Arena. Fans can watch all the action on CUSA.tv with a paid subscription, as well as by tuning into Paul Ralston's call on the Home of Economy Radio Network (100.3 FM/740 AM).
COLLEGE SPORTS
fightinghawks.com

Hawks Hold Off Trojans in 74-72 Victory at Paradise Classic

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Despite leading by 14 with 11:25 left in the game, it took North Dakota (2-1) going 4-for-4 at the line in the final minute to hold off Troy (2-2) in a 74-72 victory in game one of the Paradise Classic on Friday afternoon. Mitchell Sueker led...
NBA

