Between his shared Cola Bros vlog to his performance in Hawaii last season to his Reckless Isolation flare-up, we’ve come to the conclusion that Crosby Colapinto is just as good as any ten surfers on the World Tour. And that’s without even mentioning what he does at his homebreak, Lower Trestles, on a regular basis. Yeah, you could say he’s pretty good there, too. Only a matter of time for this guy.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 8 HOURS AGO