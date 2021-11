It was a short stay in the 2021 MLS Cup playoffs for the Vancouver Whitecaps, as they fell 3-1 to a vibrant Sporting Kansas City side. General sentiment was positive within the Canadian soccer landscape heading into the game both in terms of the national team and with the Whitecaps themselves, but this wave of confidence wasn’t able to carry them over a sold-out crowd in Kansas City. While it’s certainly a deflating result after a stellar fairy tale (sort of) end to the season, the playoff match was like a cherry on top for a team who has finally found a base to build something promising off of.

