The Minnesota Wild are facing one of their former franchise faces yet again, as they are hosting Ryan Suter and his Dallas Stars on Thursday night. It certainly doesn’t help that that pressure of winning over the dude that apparently is sworn enemies with this team, is the first matchup of the season between the divisional rivals—and it comes at a time where the Wild feel like they’re floundering in the standings, waiting for the drop.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO