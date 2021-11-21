WATCH NOW: A glance around UW-Parkside’s new-look De Simone Gymnasium

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
Sophomore guard Anna Mutch had 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals in just 19 minutes as Wisconsin-Stout started fast and rolled past Wisconsin-Superior 76-44 in their nonconference season opener Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, before 90 at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium in Superior. Lizzy Olsem added 10 points and four rebounds...
LEWISBURG - Bucknell men's basketball coach Nathan Davis is glad that college basketball, the way its meant to be played, is finally back. Davis is also excited for the possibilities that lie ahead for his Bison, whose lineup features a nice mixture of both experience and youth. "You know, it's...
The Lindenwood men’s basketball team fell short by a final score of 79-75 after almost mounting a 15-point comeback against the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for their first loss of the season. The Lions and Rangers were tightly contested in the first half, with Lindenwood forcing eight turnovers. They struggled from...
The UW-Parkside men’s soccer team is already through to the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. After sharing the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title with Davenport (Mich.) and then defeating the Panthers, 3-2, in the conference tournament title match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine, the Rangers earned an automatic berth to the national tournament and on Monday received a No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in their super region.
DECATUR — As the Millikin men's basketball team kicked off the season, its mindset and culture has drastically changed. Last season, the Big Blue managed a single win in the shortened spring season and when head coach Mark Scherer left the program in March, long-time assistant Kramer Soderberg was named the Big Blue's new head coach.
SEATTLE — "Is Dylan Morris still the starting quarterback?" Junior Adams was asked that question on Monday afternoon, sitting beside acting head coach Bob Gregory in a surreal scene at Husky Stadium. Hours earlier, UW head coach Jimmy Lake was issued a one-week suspension for contacting linebacker Ruperake Fuavai during Saturday's rivalry loss to Oregon. And less than 24 hours prior, offensive coordinator John Donovan was fired after just 13 games with Washington.
Two Duke basketball stars joined an elite list with their last performance. Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett never did it. Neither did Shelden Williams and JJ Redick nor most other all-time Duke basketball pairs. What they never did, well, it looked like child’s play for freshman power forward Paolo Banchero and junior small forward Wendell Moore in Monday night’s 107-81 home victory by the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (6-0) over The Citadel (3-2).
SOMERS — Before the season started, 19th-year UW-Parkside men's basketball coach Luke Reigel expressed excitement about the talent his team possessed, but he also said there'd be some growing pains for the inexperienced Rangers. He didn't say that for no reason. There were times Saturday afternoon when Parkside's raw talent...
The No. 6-ranked Brock Badgers celebrated its 2019-20 women's basketball team with a 86-63 victory over the Windsor Lancers at Bob Davis Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Brock women's basketball team held a special pre-game ceremony before tipoff to honour its 2019-20 Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championship-winning team, including their historic run to the U SPORTS gold medal game.
'That's how it has to look': Nebraska has best passing game of season (by far) in downing Idaho State. It was the kind of lightbulb moment you hope sticks for the Huskers, who had 18 assists and got nine different players in the scorebook.
On Sunday, the University of Washington fired Jimmy Lake as football coach and within 24 hours Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey was being pressed about what he intended to do to keep Kalen DeBoer from going to Seattle. This is how highly they think of the second-year Bulldogs coach...
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team added another player to its freshman class for next season. Luke Haertle from Hartland, Wisconsin, announced on Twitter his commitment to the Badgers on Monday. UW doesn’t have any scholarships available, so he is committing as a walk-on. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 24.7...
LAS VEGAS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rallied after a slow start in the first half and pulled away for a 69-58 win against Texas A&M on Monday afternoon at Michelob Ultra Arena in the first round of the Maui Invitational. The Badgers (3-1) survived a late...
Sixteen Teams Advanced To The Second Round Of Play On Sunday. As Is Always The Case There Were A few Surpises. Saint John’s 1 – Princeton 0 – As anticipated the margin for error for both teams in this one was slim. Senior Brandon Knapp, normally a holding midfielder or...
The University of Washington needs a new football coach for the eighth time in 28 years. OK, since Don James resigned prior to the 1993 season and considering the ensuing turnover, heading up Husky football has become a three and a half year job. The problem with that is Jimmy...
