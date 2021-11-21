WATCH NOW: A glance around UW-Parkside’s new-look De Simone Gymnasium

Two Duke basketball stars joined an elite list with their last performance. Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett never did it. Neither did Shelden Williams and JJ Redick nor most other all-time Duke basketball pairs. What they never did, well, it looked like child’s play for freshman power forward Paolo Banchero and junior small forward Wendell Moore in Monday night’s 107-81 home victory by the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (6-0) over The Citadel (3-2).

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO