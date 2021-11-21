Michigan Wolverines Open as 7.5-Point Underdogs to Ohio State Buckeyes

The Michigan Wolverines wrapped up an easy 59-18 victory over the Maryland Terripans and will now turn their attention to one of the biggest games of the college football schedule.

Jim Harbaugh will lead his 10-1 team against Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes, who defeated the Michigan State Spartans 56-7, to also take their record to 10-1.

While many would expect the No. 4 ranked team in the country to be a heavy favorite over the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium, the opening line sees the Buckeyes as only a 7.5-point favorite.

“There’s so much more here -- we’re right in the middle of it right now,” Day said, via The Spun. “To take a step back and do all of that stuff, you lose focus on what’s going on right now. We have a huge game -- everything is riding on this thing coming up right around the corner. The game wasn’t even over yet and I was already thinking about it. All of the focus goes to the Wolverines.”

The rivals did not face off last season due to Michigan cancelling the contest amid the global pandemic.

LeBron James has been ejected from the game against the Detroit Pistons.

