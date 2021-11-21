ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines Open as 7.5-Point Underdogs to Ohio State Buckeyes

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yP7hX_0d32n4t100

The Michigan Wolverines wrapped up an easy 59-18 victory over the Maryland Terripans and will now turn their attention to one of the biggest games of the college football schedule.

Jim Harbaugh will lead his 10-1 team against Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes, who defeated the Michigan State Spartans 56-7, to also take their record to 10-1.

While many would expect the No. 4 ranked team in the country to be a heavy favorite over the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium, the opening line sees the Buckeyes as only a 7.5-point favorite.

“There’s so much more here -- we’re right in the middle of it right now,” Day said, via The Spun. “To take a step back and do all of that stuff, you lose focus on what’s going on right now. We have a huge game -- everything is riding on this thing coming up right around the corner. The game wasn’t even over yet and I was already thinking about it. All of the focus goes to the Wolverines.”

The rivals did not face off last season due to Michigan cancelling the contest amid the global pandemic.

Read more on the Detroit Lions' positional grades, after their Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Snap Counts: Lions-Browns

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

LeBron James has been ejected from the game against the Detroit Pistons.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllLions

Tim Boyle: 'I Want to Throw the Ball'

Over the course of the past two weeks, the Detroit Lions passing attack has gone silent. Two consecutive games in which Detroit quarterbacks have thrown for less than 100 yards. For Tim Boyle, his debut start did not go according to plan, as the Cleveland Browns defense forced him into...
NFL
AllLions

Detroit Lions 2021 Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been preparing to face quarterback Andy Dalton, who steps in as a result of Justin Fields suffering bruised ribs against the Baltimore Ravens. For Detroit's defense, it is still expected Chicago will run the football with regularity, as the Cleveland Browns and running...
NFL
AllLions

NFL Fans Stunned, Admire Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer For Dating Model

NFL fans have been sharing their surprise and admiration online after they discovered Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is dating a model. The Detroit Lions rival in the division are coming off a solid victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. Rumors swirled for a while that...
NFL
AllLions

Detroit Lions Announce Thanksgiving Game Halftime Performers

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday morning that Big Sean will be the halftime performer at the 82nd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 25 at Ford Field. Ne-Yo will sing the National Anthem. Big Sean is a noted fan of the team who has vocalized his support publicly, despite...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Ohio State
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Detroit, MI
College Sports
AllLions

Report: Jared Goff to Start against Bears

When Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff addressed the media this week for his weekly media session, he indicated it would be a game-day decision regarding his availability against the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday evening, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that Goff is set to start at Ford Field, barring...
NFL
AllLions

Aaron Glenn Has Emerged as Bright Spot on Lions Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions' defense gave up 16 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers and only 13 against the Cleveland Browns. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has emerged as a bright spot among Detroit's revamped coaching staff. Glenn came to Detroit after spending five seasons as the secondary coach for the New Orleans...
NFL
AllLions

Social Media Jokes Lions' Roster Will Play For Michigan Panthers Soon

The Michigan Panthers won the inaugural United States Football League championship back in 1983. On Monday afternoon, it was revealed on social media that the last professional football team to win a championship in Michigan will return to play this spring. What is known currently is that Fox Sports will...
NFL
AllLions

Why the Detroit Lions Still Deserve to Have Thanksgiving Day Classic

Every year, there are a couple of calls from national sports reporters and television hosts who do not understand the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year, it was Bill Maher, host of "Real Time with Bill Maher", who made the call for the National Football League to yank the game away from a national television audience.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
AllLions

Look: Golden Tate Posts Workout in Lions Helmet

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate must be aware of the struggles of his former team and their receiving corps. On Tuesday morning, a workout video surfaced of Tate catching a football while donning a Lions helmet. The Lions tied the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago, ensuring head coach...
NFL
AllLions

Penei Sewell Does Not Allow Single Quarterback Pressure against Browns

The angst surrounding rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell switching back to right tackle has started to subside. Against the Cleveland Browns, Sewell used his strength and improved technique to limit the pass-rushing efforts of the Browns' defensive line. In Week 11, Sewell did not allow a single quarterback pressure. Detroit's...
NFL
AllLions

Detroit Lions' Week 11 Inactive List

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) are 13-point road underdogs against the Cleveland Browns (5-5). With inclement weather in the forecast, both the Lions and Browns are expected to rush the football heavily all throughout the Week 11 contest. For the Lions' defense, containing the returning Nick Chubb will be one of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Stadium#College Football#American Football#Terripans#The Ohio State Buckeyes#The Detroit Lions#The Cleveland Browns#Lions Browns#The Detroit Pistons#Twitter#Sports Illustrated
AllLions

Predictions: Michigan-Maryland

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa can air it out on opposing defenses when given time. This will be difficult against Michigan’s defensive front, which causes problems to offensive lines. The Wolverines have found themselves on offense, making clutch plays to beat Penn State in a season-defining win, to this point. Quarterback...
DETROIT, MI
AllLions

Lions' Week 11 Studs and Duds

Another close loss for the Detroit Lions. Once again, there was gritty effort from the defense and little life from the offense. Playing with backup quarterback Tim Boyle, the Lions could get little going on the offensive side of the ball. Aaron Glenn’s defensive unit forced two turnovers, and did...
NFL
AllLions

Snap Counts: Lions-Browns

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. After running 58 offensive plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Lions only ran 48 offensive plays in Week 11 against the Browns. Running backs. D'Andre Swift: (35) 73%. Jamaal Williams: (13) 27%
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
AllLions

4 Takeaways from Lions' 13-10 Loss in Cleveland

The Detroit Lions struggled to get anything going offensively, ruining the first career start of quarterback Tim Boyle. In his second consecutive game with play-calling duties, head coach Dan Campbell again relied heavily upon the run to try and keep the game somewhat competitive. Unfortunately, through its first eight offensive...
NFL
AllLions

Dan Campbell Appears To Be In Over His Head Coaching Detroit Lions

It was the same old Lions and the same old lethargic, uninspiring offense in Detroit's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday. And guess what, the blame for the team's completely lackluster, uncreative offensive game-planning can no longer be placed upon the shoulders of Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. He's...
NFL
AllLions

Report: Bears Andy Dalton Expected to Start against Lions

Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, a portion of the Detroit Lions fanbase wanted to draft Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields out of Ohio State. With Detroit's front office targeting an offensive lineman, Fields has earned starts his rookie season in the NFL, including defeating the Lions, 24-14, back in early October.
NFL
AllLions

Campbell Acknowledges Still Learning Play-Calling: 'I’m Growing At It As Well'

Lions first-year head man Dan Campbell has heard the criticism about his play-calling loud and clear the last two weeks. The challenging aspect of reviewing Campbell's decision-making has been his willingness to be ultra-aggressive against the Rams and then taking a turn to become more passive on third and fourth down the past couple of weeks.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy