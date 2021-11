It feels like it has been forever since BYU last played a football game. In reality, it has been less than two weeks since BYU played Idaho State. Maybe it was the 59-14 blowout over the FCS foe that makes that game forgettable, or maybe it has just been a really long two weeks since BYU was on the field. In either event, BYU is finally getting back on the field tomorrow afternoon against Georgia Southern. The Cougars are big favorites on the road. BYU opened up as a 20-point favorite and the line has stayed steady throughout the week. That's a major spread for a team that is travelling two time zones, but it goes to show how well BYU has been playing lately.

