Orange County Soccer Club (16-7-10) will take on the Oakland Roots (12-8-13) in the 2021 USL Championship Playoffs, presented by TwinSpires: Western Conference Semifinal at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. The game will be the fifth meeting between the two teams this season, with OCSC winning all four previous matchups and only conceding one goal in those four games to the Roots. The winner will advance to the Western Conference Finals of the USL Championship playoffs to face the winner of Rio Grande Valley FC vs. San Antonio FC next Saturday, Nov. 20.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO