INDIANAPOLIS – Four GNAC teams have been selected to participate in the NCAA Division II West Regional Tournament, which will run December 2-4 at Cal State San Bernardino. Conference champion Western Washington earned the No. 2 seed and will open with a rematch against No. 7 seed Simon Fraser on Thursday, December 2. It will be the third meeting between the Vikings and SFU and the second time in as many matches. The two teams ended the regular season against each other on Saturday with WWU winning in four sets.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO