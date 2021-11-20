ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': Thanksgiving thoughts

Indiana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the LORD is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations. — Psalm 100:5 (NIV) God has given me many gifts. In this season of Thanksgiving, I’m going to dwell on three of them: the past, the present, and the future. I’m thankful for...

www.indianagazette.com

Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Stop fighting battles that are not yours

Imagine watching a game on TV, and we start telling the player to do one thing after another, thinking that they will do what we are telling them to do. “You must not fear them, for the Lord your God Himself fights for you.’” (Deuteronomy 3:22) That is ridiculous. But...
RELIGION
Upworthy

Santa gets a boyfriend in new Christmas ad and it's winning hearts

The Norwegian postal service has a tradition of making an annual 'holiday movie' and this year's ad featuring a gay love story is getting everyone emotional. Posten, Norway's national postal service, released a four-minute short film 'When Harry met Santa.' Posten’s marketing director Monica Solberg said Christmas is a time to celebrate love, and what better than a gay love story to promote inclusiveness and happiness. Solberg said the pandemic has been hard on everyone and Posten's ad was to spread a little cheer and love. “It has been a dark year for everyone—A global pandemic, code red for our planet, refugee crisis and more,” Solberg told LGBTQ Nation. “Perhaps what we need this year is a warm and heartfelt love story? A celebration of the fact that we can love whomever we want in Norway, despite everything bad that happens around the world.”
MOVIES
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY
Times Daily

God's People Thanksgiving Dinner set for today

FLORENCE — God's People Thanksgiving Dinner will be distributed today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church at 325 Wallace St. in Florence. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
FLORENCE, AL
Desiring God

Suffering Taught Me the Sovereignty of God

Jesus saved me thirty-seven years ago. A janitor at my college used his breaks to preach the gospel. I eventually repented and believed, and Jesus rescued me from the tragedy of not knowing God. God gave me a ravishing hunger to know him. So I read and reread my Bible,...
RELIGION
Digital Courier

Grace of God Soup Kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving

FOREST CITY—With just days remaining before Thanksgiving, Terry Hagaman and his team of volunteers are busy making preparations for what is typically one of the busiest times of the year at the Grace of God Soup Kitchen. Hagaman has directed the operation, at 537 W. Main Street, Forest City, since...
FOREST CITY, NC
Indiana Gazette

'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': The best gig

Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom. — Psalm 90:12 NIV. Music has been a part of my friend George Caylor’s life since he toured with a rock-and-roll band in the 1960s and early ’70s. At age 77, George still enjoys playing bass guitar in an oldies band.
RELIGION
highplainsobserver.com

God Why Is This Happening To Me?

“We don’t know everything, and our prophecies are not complete . . . Now all we can see of God is like a cloudy picture in a mirror. Later we will see him face to face. We don’t know everything, but then we will, just as God completely understands us."
RELIGION
FOX 21 Online

Christmas Tea on The Edna G Begins After Thanksgiving

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Families are being invited to get a helping of history, enjoying a cup of tea aboard the tugboat “Edna G” in Two Harbors. Parties of 4 or more are welcomed on board for Christmas tea on the Edna G. They can sit in the galley and enjoy tea, hot cocoa and finger sandwiches surrounded by Christmas decorations.
TWO HARBORS, MN
arcamax.com

The God Squad: Weird Thanksgiving things to be thankful for…

Herewith I present my annual essay on things we don’t ever include in our formulaic list of Thanksgiving blessings like family, food, home and football games. In the past I have given thanks for high-voltage repair linemen, nursing home workers, and squirrels. Of course, I encourage all of you, dear readers, to send me your off-the-grid Thanksgiving thanks so that the scope of our thankfulness and the depth of our blessings can become evident to each of us.
RELIGION
Mahoning Matters

KEEPING THE FAITH | Some thoughts on hunger and Thanksgiving

Our eldest daughter, Ashley, as a young child once remarked, “Daddy, I have an appetite!”. A gentleman who overheard the father-daughter exchange was impressed by the depth of my daughter’s vocabulary and language development for her age. I took the opportunity to explain to him that our daughter was not allowed to state she was hungry.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
kenosha.com

Thanksgiving comes early thanks to God’s Kitchen

Gaitan is a proud Kenosha native who has covered his local community for much of his professional career. The DePaul University graduate served previously as an award-winning writer for the Kenosha News. Arnetta Griffin and her team of volunteers fed hundreds of area residents Saturday afternoon. Griffin, founder of God’s...
KENOSHA, WI
thepampanews.com

God Is …

So you open your favorite media site and see the morning fill in the blank: GOD IS _____. Then you open your email and the first one is the same fill in the blank: GOD IS _____. You then open your morning devotional and guess what? Same fill in the...
PAMPA, TX
advertisergleam.com

Between You & Me - Warm thoughts on sunny day

After 25 days in the hospital and a week coming up at rehab, I am seeing the way to get back home. Strength and anticipation, hope and thankfulness. Life changes us in so many ways that we never expect. We are renewed in a new direction and energy. It’s inspiring, really!
SOCIETY
newsitem.com

Soul Mining: Thanksgiving 2021 — God's in it this minute

First Thessalonians 5:18 is one of those Bible verses that you might wish wasn’t there. It calls us to do what we aren’t by nature geared to do. The Apostle Paul writes, “In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”. I...
RELIGION
kiowacountypress.net

Dear Dietitian – Thoughts on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I grew up in a farming community, and by late November, the harvest was complete. Crops that were a year in the making were out of the fields, and relaxation could ensue. The weather had turned to cool, crisp air, and a crackling fire burned in the fireplace on Thanksgiving Day.
MUSIC

