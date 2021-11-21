Small earthquake reported in Carroll County
(WKBN) — A small earthquake was reported Friday in Carroll County.
The 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened around 7:05 p.m.Police respond after car drives into ditch in New Springfield
The epicenter was a little less than two miles northwest of Sherrodsville and about a little less than 10 miles east of New Philadelphia.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said they have had no reports of damage or injuries. We reached out to the Carroll County EMA but have not heard back.
