TURKEY TIME

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession
London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said her son didn’t “lose his life in vain” after the three men who killed her son were convicted of murder. In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Cooper-Jones said she wants people to remember Arbery “as change.”. "He's brought about the hate crime law...
NEW YORK (AP) — Giant balloons once again wafted through miles of Manhattan, wrangled by costumed handlers. High school and college marching bands from around the country were back, and so were the crowds at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. After being crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the...
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the Coast Guard Brant Station on Nantucket Thursday, thanking the service members for their service and sacrifice. The Bidens are spending Thanksgiving on the Massachusetts island as part of their annual family tradition. Mr. Biden and the first lady spoke with service...
Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
