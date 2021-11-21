Dry for our Saturday night but will see showers move in for Sunday

Tonight will be partly cloudy, dry, and not as chilly as the last couple of nights. forecasted overnight look to range between the upper 20s and the lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day is forecast to be the warmest out of the next week, as clouds out ahead of a cold front, lower and thicken late in the day, with showers after sunset. The best chance for precipitation will be across the mountains, with the bulk of it as rain changing to snow late in the evening before ending Fri morning. Some showers are also expected around I-95 early Fri morning, but the main story will be the brisk winds Friday with steady or slowly falling temperatures throughout the day. Winds will once again look to range between 30-40 mph, making for wind chills to drop through the 30s. It will continue to be blustery heading into the start of the weekend, but the sun will be shining, and it will be dry.
