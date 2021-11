Villanova’s 86-77 loss to No. 2 UCLA in overtime last Friday was a learning experience for the Wildcats, who dropped to fifth in the Associated Press top 25. Head coach Jay Wright said he liked his team’s mental toughness and the leadership the upperclassmen showed but felt the Wildcats could have made better decisions on the offensive end. Villanova had a 67-63 lead with 2:12 left in regulation but turned the ball over once and missed its final two shots.

