COLUMBUS, Ohio – It took Jaxon Smith-Njigba 10 games to accomplish what only five other wide receivers had done in the 131-year history of Ohio State football. Soon, however, he figures to have company in the group of players to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Because Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave have reservations in the exclusive club and, powered by the nation’s most explosive offense, they figure to be there sooner rather than later.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO