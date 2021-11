After a devastating fire at Armata’s Plaza in Longmeadow, Asian cuisine restaurant Iron Chef has announced they are temporarily closed. A statement on the restaurant’s website read: “Due to the devastating fire on 11-23-21 at the plaza which affected multiple businesses, we are now temporarily closed. We would like to thank all the people who called and reached out to send their well wishes, we appreciate your concerns. We will let you know when we can re-open in the future.”

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO