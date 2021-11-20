ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Northrop Grumman Cygnus departs from Space Station

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthrop Grumman’s uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft departed the...

www.uticaphoenix.net

aerotechnews.com

Thanksgiving Message from the International Space Station

Aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer shared their thoughts about spending Thanksgiving in orbit and the foods they plan to enjoy. Vande Hei is in the midst of a year-long mission, while Chari, Marshburn, Barron, and Maurer arrived on the space station on Nov. 11 for a planned six-month mission. Together, they’re living and working aboard the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge and demonstrate new technologies for future human spaceflight missions.
NASA
ExecutiveBiz

Northrop-Built Cygnus Departs ISS to Conduct Secondary Mission Objectives

Northrop Grumman-built Cygnus spacecraft has left the International Space Station after delivering research, supplies and equipment to astronauts onboard the orbiting laboratory and is now scheduled to spend four weeks in orbit to conduct the second phase of its ISS resupply mission. Among the studies S.S. Ellison Onizuka will perform...
Phys.org

NASA: Space station remains at risk from weapons test debris

The International Space Station remains at increased risk from orbiting debris following this week's Russian weapons test, NASA said Thursday. On Monday, Russia launched a missile to destroy a satellite orbiting just above the space station. NASA said late Wednesday that the highest threat to the station and its seven...
TechCrunch

Northrop Grumman leads team to design an astronaut transportation vehicle for the lunar surface

Northrop will lead systems integration and spacecraft design, and the rest of the team bring together a wide range of capabilities that point to the LTV design areas they’ll likely focus on: AVL develops and tests vehicle powertrains and advanced driver assistance and autonomous systems; Intuitive Machines has experience in payload delivery with its Nova-D spacecraft; Lunar Outpost is developing off-world unmanned rovers; and multinational French company Michelin has worked with NASA before on tires for previous lunar rovers.
aerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman meets strategic deterrent milestone

Northrop Grumman met a key manufacturing milestone in August, successfully performing the first insulation and case wind of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent first-stage solid rocket motor. “Working closely with the Air Force and nationwide team of industry partners, we continue to make progress to modernize the country’s aging intercontinental...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Marietta Daily Journal

Debris from Russian anti-satellite test endangers space station crew

A Russian anti-satellite missile destroyed a satellite on Monday, spewing debris into orbit and endangering the International Space Station and its seven occupants, according to U.S. and British authorities. Russia fired an anti-satellite missile at one of its own satellites, generating more than 1,500 pieces of debris and hundreds of...
FOXBusiness

NASA-SpaceX crew safely returns from International Space Station

Four astronauts safely returned on Monday from a record six-month NASA science mission aboard the International Space Station, splashing down with their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in the Gulf of Mexico at the end of a daylong flight home. The Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endeavour, parachuted into the sea off the...
aerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman completes design review for hypersonic, ballistic tracking sensor

The Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor prototype for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency is one step closer to fielding as Northrop Grumman recently completed a critical design review. The review establishes the company’s technical approach for precise, timely sensor coverage to defeat ballistic and hypersonic missiles. HBTSS satellites will...
SpaceRef

Crew Dragon Endurance Departs Earth For The International Space Station

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts are in orbit following their launch to the International Space Station on the third commercial crew rotation mission aboard the microgravity laboratory. The international crew of astronauts lifted off at 9:03 p.m. EST Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The...
WESH

Crew-3 heads to Space Station after liftoff from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station. The flight comes just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home, and lifts the number of people who have reached space past the 600 mark. The Falcon rocket blasted off Wednesday night from Florida’s...
aerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman Dragon’s Eye flies on F-16 for first time

The Air National Guard has flown the Northrop Grumman AN/ASQ-236 Dragon’s Eye Active Electronically Scanned Array radar pod on an operational F-16 for the first time. The Air Force intends to deploy the pod operationally to both its Guard and Reserve F-16 fleets. “The addition of the Dragon’s Eye to...
FOXBusiness

Pentagon awards hypersonic missile defense contracts to Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman

The Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency tapped contractors Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin to develop a defense system capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles, officials said on Friday. The companies will "complete an accelerated concept design" of a glide phase interceptor capable of tracking and targeting hypersonic missiles as they travel...
aerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman to increase Global Hawk operational flexibility

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract by the United States Air Force to provide dynamic inflight rerouting for RQ-4B Global Hawk. The software update, known as Dynamic Mission Operations (DYNAMO), will enhance Global Hawk’s ability to provide critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data to geographic combatant commanders. DYNAMO is...
AFP

Space telescope launch delayed after site incident

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, has been delayed until December 22 after an accident at its launch facility in French Guiana, NASA said Monday. The space telescope was originally supposed to launch on December 18, so for now the delay is only a few days. 
thezebra.org

Northrop Grumman Gives $12.5 Million to Virginia Tech Innovation Campus

ALEXANDRIA, VA–On November 17, Virginia Tech announced its newest partnership in the development of its Innovation Campus. Aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman has committed $12.5 million to the Innovation Campus’s research and teaching in quantum information sciences and engineering. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. Northrop Grumman Corporation chairman,...
