Wired: Dribbling through an entire team more than half the length of the field and then ‘megging the keeper. That’s the simplest case for why you should vote for the second of João Paulo’s two goals up for MLS Goal of the Year. Yeah, the Seattle Sounders defensive midfielder is up twice for goal of the year. Only two teams can match or exceed his own two nominations. Real Salt Lake is up for two and two other Sounders are also up for the award.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO