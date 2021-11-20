2011 Super Black Metallic Nissan Rogue S

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): na/na/7.6. Starting Price (USD): $27,875 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $37,655 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $30,848 (2.5L, inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $43,858 (inc. dest.) When we pit the Rogue against the class-standard Toyota RAV4 earlier this year, the Nissan won out, but not because...
The Nissan Rogue is one of our favorite SUVs, but it's far from perfect. We've opined that it ought to borrow technology from Mitsubishi to get better and a recent recall of US-built hybrid models suggests that quality control could be improved a little. Our biggest concern with the crossover, however, is its engine, which we learned earlier in the year would finally be updated.
Apparently, the Sentra is Nissan’s most popular sedan in America, and to help boost sales, they just gave the compact some more options and revamped the pricing. But will they bother to make it any more fun?. Trim levels. The base trim is the S and it starts at $19,510....
Nissan’s Rogue sees a new 1.5-liter turbocharged, variable-compression engine for 2022. The new engine is based on the 2.0-liter variable compression engines found in the Infiniti QX50 and Nissan Altima but sports one less cylinder. The new engine makes 201 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque, besting the numbers from...
The biggest change for the latest model year is the addition of a new engine, a 1.5-liter variable-compression three-cylinder that delivers 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque along with better fuel economy. The Rogue's interior, especially in Platinum trim, is quite nice, with lots of attractive materials.
The Rogue -- Nissan's best-selling vehicle -- was completely redesigned for 2021. But there's a big new update for 2022, and while it's mostly invisible, it's something you'll notice every time you drive. The old 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine has been replaced by a standard 1.5-liter turbo-three. It may...
Exciting news, the 2022 Nissan Rogue received an incredible update. Say goodbye to the old engine and hello to the Nissan Rogue’s new turbocharged option. Now rivals such as the Toyota RAV4 should be worried. The 2022 Nissan Rogue gains a new turbo engine. There have always been plenty of...
Nissan’s Rogue SUV has lost one cylinder and an entire liter of engine capacity for 2022, but it’s gained a turbo and a handy 20 hp boost in the swap. The sole engine option in last year’s North American Rogue was a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-four that developed 181 hp, along with an identical 181 lb-ft of torque. For 2022 here’s still only one engine, but it’s now a 1.5-liter turbocharged triple that makes 201 hp and a healthy 225 lb-ft of twist.
Nissan introduced a new engine and a $1,050 price increase on the 2022 Nissan Rogue compact crossover, the brand announced on Wednesday at the Los Angeles auto show. Just one year after redesigning the Rogue, Nissan swapped out engines in its bestseller to better compete with hybrid offerings in the cutthroat compact crossover class. A new variable-compression 1.5-liter turbo-3 replaces the 2.5-liter inline-4 used in the 2021 Rogue and in the Nissan Altima sedan. Nissan says the second iteration of its innovative engine boosts output while also increasing efficiency from 30 mpg combined to an estimated 33 mpg combined.
