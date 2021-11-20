Williams helps No. 2 UConn rout Minnesota 88-58

Minnesota weathered a 12-0, first-quarter hole in Saturday’s game against second-ranked Connecticut. The Huskies’ 16-0 run to start the second half was too much. Christyn Williams scored a game-high 31 points and UConn shot 62.3 percent from the field in an overwhelming 88-58 victory in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island Bahamas on Saturday.
STORRS, Conn.- UConn coach Dan Hurley wants his offense to run through Adama Sanogo in the low post this season. The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Mali ran through, past and around Central Connecticut on Tuesday, scoring 20 points and leading the Huskies to a season-opening 99-48 rout of the Blue Devils.
On Friday, Nov. 12, the Villanova women’s basketball team lost their second straight game to open the season, falling at the University of Maryland, 88-67. The #4 Maryland Terrapins now have a record of 2-0, while the Wildcats are now 0-2. The Wildcats were able to slow down the Terrapins...
UCLA took the floor for the first time this season looking to build off a run to the Final Four last April. The Bruins did just that, having four starters finish in double figures in impressive fashion and second-ranked UCLA went on to rout Cal State Bakersfield 95-58 on Tuesday night in Westwood.
Executing offense against Toronto can be like stumbling through a hall of mirrors. “They’re a unique team defensively — lot of randomness,” said Ime Udoka. “It doesn’t always look like a lot of rhyme or reason to what they’re doing, but they’re very aggressive going after the ball and forcing turnovers. We didn’t handle it particularly well last game — 25 turnovers for 27 points.”
NORFOLK, Va. – Two days after a cold-shooting, low-scoring loss at James Madison, the Old Dominion basketball team regained its shooting touch, as well as its up-tempo mojo, in a blowout victory over Manhattan College. The Monarchs got 18 points and an outstanding floor game from point guard Jaylin Hunter,...
Clemson started slow before breezing past Connecticut on Saturday at Memorial Stadium to improve to 7-3 overall on the season. Here are four sequences that went a long way toward deciding the outcome, a (...)
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Five Norfolk State players scored in double figures as the Spartans rolled to their fourth straight win to open the season, topping William & Mary, 91-74. It marks NSU's first 4-0 start since the 1988-1989 campaign. Christian Ings paced the Norfolk State offensive onslaught with 31 points...
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Boston Celtics' 104-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Robert Williams III added 16 points and 13 rebounds, with a career-best eight coming on the offensive glass. Dennis Schroder scored 20 points, Josh Richardson had 15 and Marcus Smart 13.
Duke Basketball improved to 5-0 on the season with a 88-55 victory over Lafayette on Friday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Wendell Moore scored 23 points, grabbed six rebounds, and handed out four assists to led the Blue Devils while Mark Williams recorded his third career double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Duke overcame an extended period of shaky play to remain perfect on the year.
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Zia Cooke scored 20 points and Laeticia Amihere added 18 to help top-ranked South Carolina rout No. 9 Oregon 80-63 on Sunday in the semifinals of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women's tournament. South Carolina's victory sets up a matchup Monday against No. 2 UConn for...
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Noah Williams scored 16 points and led six players into double-digit scoring as Washington State routed Idaho, 109-61 to win the 277th edition of The Battle of the Palouse, the longest continuous running rivalry in the country. The Cougs shot 60.6 percent from the field, hitting...
UCF Football controlled all phases of the annual Military Appreciation Bowl on Saturday, getting off to a 21-0 start against the University of Connecticut and never looking back. "Extremely proud of our team," Knights Head Coach Gus Malzahn said in a postgame press conference. "Won a game handily. What stood...
