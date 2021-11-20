Williams helps No. 2 UConn rout Minnesota 88-58

Executing offense against Toronto can be like stumbling through a hall of mirrors. “They’re a unique team defensively — lot of randomness,” said Ime Udoka. “It doesn’t always look like a lot of rhyme or reason to what they’re doing, but they’re very aggressive going after the ball and forcing turnovers. We didn’t handle it particularly well last game — 25 turnovers for 27 points.”

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO