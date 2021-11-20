No. 5 Villanova routs No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 in Tip-Off

Villanova (#5 AP, 3-1) jumped on #17 Tennessee early on Saturday afternoon and never looked back to secure a 71-53 win at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday. On an afternoon when the Villanova offense was not clicking as efficiently as normal it was the Wildcat defense that dominated early to put the Cats up 17-5 after the first ten minutes of action and 35-15 at half-time. Once 'Nova answered an early second-half Volunteer attempt to get back into contention the eventual outcome became quite clear and the last ten minutes were an exercise in controlling tempo and running out the clock on Tennessee. With the win, the Cats advance to face #6 Purdue in the championship game at 1:00 PM on Sunday.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO