ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 5 Villanova routs No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 in Tip-Off

By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The game between Villanova and...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Villanova vanquishes Volunteers, 71-53

Villanova (#5 AP, 3-1) jumped on #17 Tennessee early on Saturday afternoon and never looked back to secure a 71-53 win at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday. On an afternoon when the Villanova offense was not clicking as efficiently as normal it was the Wildcat defense that dominated early to put the Cats up 17-5 after the first ten minutes of action and 35-15 at half-time. Once 'Nova answered an early second-half Volunteer attempt to get back into contention the eventual outcome became quite clear and the last ten minutes were an exercise in controlling tempo and running out the clock on Tennessee. With the win, the Cats advance to face #6 Purdue in the championship game at 1:00 PM on Sunday.
VILLANOVA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Times-Journal

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ider girls tip off with rout of Coosa Christian

Dallas Brown finished with a game-high 16 points as five Ider players scored in double figures in a rout of Coosa Christian to open the season last Friday night. Brown scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half as the Hornets (1-0) started their season with a winning note. Kinsley Carson scored 15 points, Kennzie Smith and Makinley Traylor each scored 14 points, Carley Schlageter added 11 points and Savannah Seals had nine.
IDER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Gillespie
utsports.com

#17 Vols Fall to #5 Villanova, 71-53

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team struggled early offensively and never found its rhythm, falling 71-53 to No. 5 Villanova Saturday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. Tennessee shot 19-for-57 (.333) from the field on Saturday. Santiago Vescovi was the lone Vol in double figures, tying...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huron Daily Tribune

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

What Rick Barnes, Santiago Vescovi said after 71-53 loss to No. 5 Villanova

Everything head coach Rick Barnes and junior guard Santiago Vescovi said after No. 17 Tennessee lost to No. 5 Villanova on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament:. “Well, think about the way the game started, Kennedy’s first play, we did what we wanted. We wanted to drive the ball, expose it. Call went either way. It went that way (offensive foul). Then the next time down the floor, Fulky picks up the foul. There was no call on that. Then I thought we started missing shots and I thought at affected us.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Volunteers#Uncasville#Ap#Wildcats
utdailybeacon.com

Vols fail early season test against No. 5 Villanova, 71-53

Tennessee entered Saturday’s early season tournament matchup against No. 5 Villanova eyeing its first victory against a top-5 opponent since downing No. 4 Kentucky in the 2019 SEC Tournament. To say the Vols fell short of that achievement is an understatement. Tennessee went cold on offense, shooting just 33% from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
vuhoops.com

Villanova falls to Purdue, 80-74, in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship

It seems like every year the Villanova Wildcats find themselves in a November tournament championship game, and this year was no different. Except they usually win it. After handedly defeating the Tennessee Volunteers, 71-53, on Saturday, the ‘Cats had a tough matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship.
VILLANOVA, PA
Villanovan

Men's Basketball Destroys #17 Tennessee 71-53

The Villanova Wildcats picked up their first win against a ranked opponent Saturday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena, sinking No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 to improve to 3-1 on the season. The ‘Cats had four players reach double figures in the game. Senior forward Brandon Slater, graduate forward Jermaine Samuels and graduate guard Collin Gillespie all had 14, while junior guard Justin Moore put up 13. Samuels also led the team in rebounds, bringing in 11 boards to give him his first double-double of the season. Volunteers junior guard Santiago Vescovi led the game in scoring, accounting for 23 of Tennessee’s' 53 points. The win advances the ‘Cats to the finals of the 2021 Cheez-It Tip-Off Tournament, where it will face No. 6 Purdue after they defeated No. 18 North Carolina.
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy