As training camps are coming to an end, and the pre-season has but one week left in it, teams are looking more and more ready for the new NLL season. As witnessed this past weekend in a couple of games I was able to attend, the passing was much crisper, the defenses a little stingier, and the offenses much more creative with their plays, scoring with precision. There was also more use of transition plays, keeping their opponents defenses guessing most of the game.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO