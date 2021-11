UFC women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira explained why she took a cautious approach against Miesha Tate at UFC Vegas 43. Vieira defeated Tate via unanimous decision in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 43 card, but the fight was far from exciting for the fans. The fighters stood in the center of the Octagon and traded strikes, but the overall pace of the fight was not the highest. In the end, it was a close fight, but one that Vieira was able to win by unanimous decision. On paper, this is the biggest win of her MMA career and she is close to the top of the division right now and close to getting a title shot against the champion, Amanda Nunes.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO