CHARLOTTE — At 11-1, the Warriors are the hottest team in basketball and off to their best start since that time they set an NBA record with 73 regular-season wins. However, with the easiest schedule in the league, coming off eight straight at home, it’s easy to write off the Warriors’ early success as a product of favorable opponents and some general good fortune. Golden State’s players understand the context. But these Warriors are no fluke, at least according to these numbers.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO