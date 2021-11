The BYU football team had some issues stopping Georgia Southern’s run game in the first half of its 34-17 road win. But the Cougars, who are now No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25, made some adjustments in the second half and were able to fix their issues on the defensive end, shutting out the Eagles for the rest of Saturday’s game. They also walked away from Statesboro pleased with a balanced effort from their wideouts — even with receiver Neil Pau’u sidelined by injury.

