db/cu and 521.5.1 Ferromagnetic enclosures: electromagnetic effects

The presence of blood"“brain barrier (BBB) is a major obstacle to effectively deliver therapeutics to the central nervous system (CNS); hence, the outcomes following treatment of CNS diseases remain unsatisfactory.Â Fortunately, electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) provide a non-invasive method to locally open the BBB. To obtain the optimal pulse parameters of EMP-induced BBB opening to ensure the effective delivery of CNS drugs, it is particularly important to measure and assess the effects of pulse parameters on the temperature distribution in the human head exposed to EMPs. In this paper, the specific anthropomorphic mannequin phantom was adopted and the temperature increase in the human head induced by EMPs of different parameters was estimated in the software "COMSOL Multiphysics". The results show that the temperature distribution profiles with different EMP parameters have almost similar characteristics, the highest temperature increase values in the human head are positively correlated with variations of EMP parameters, and potential hazards to the human head may occur when EMP parameters exceed the safety threshold, which will provide theoretical basis for seeking the optimal EMP parameters to open the BBB to the greatest extent within a safe range.
