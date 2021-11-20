ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

db/cu and 521.5.1 Ferromagnetic enclosures: electromagnetic effects

theiet.org
 5 days ago

‘they’ do not write these things for no reason; there is science present, so …. using this example: what's the non-compliance issue, if any in reality, with meter tails entering a db/cu through the same opening (fair enough), but a main...

communities.theiet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Non-Hermitian indirect exchange interaction in a topological insulator coupled to a ferromagnetic metal

We theoretically demonstrate non-Hermitian indirect interaction between two magnetic impurities placed at the interface between a 3D topological insulator and a ferromagnetic metal. The coupling of topological insulator and the ferromagnet introduces not only Zeeman exchange field on the surface states but also broadening to transfer the charge and spin between the surface states of the topological insulator and the metallic states of the ferromagnet. While the former provides bandgap at the charge neutrality point, the latter causes non-Hermiticity. Using the Green's function method, we calculate the range functions of magnetic impurity interactions. We show that the charge decay rate provides a coupling between evanescent modes near the bandgap and traveling modes near the band edge. However, the spin decay rate induces a stronger coupling than the charge decay rate so that higher energy traveling modes can be coupled to lower energy evanescent ones. This results in a non-monotonic behavior of the range functions in terms of distance and decay rates in the subgap regime. In the over gap regime, depending on the type of decay rate and on the distance, the amplitude of spatial oscillations would be damped or promoted.
PHYSICS
Universe Today

Astronomy Jargon 101: Electromagnetism

In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! There’s a lot to see with today’s topic: electromagnetism!. We’ve known about features of the electromagnetic force for a long time. We knew that the Sun generated light (and we debated if the Moon did too). We knew that we felt warm by the fire. We had discovered “lodestones”, which were seemingly magical rocks that would always point North. We witnessed lightning and were wary of electric eels.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Magnetization dependent tunneling conductance of ferromagnetic barriers

Recent experiments on van der Waals antiferromagnets have shown that measuring the temperature (T) and magnetic field (H) dependence of the conductance allows their magnetic phase diagram to be mapped. Similarly, experiments on ferromagnetic CrBr3 barriers enabled the Curie temperature to be determined at H"‰="‰0, but a precise interpretation of the magnetoconductance data at H"‰â‰ "‰0 is conceptually more complex, because at finite H there is no well-defined phase boundary. Here we perform systematic transport measurements on CrBr3 barriers and show that the tunneling magnetoconductance depends on H and T exclusively through the magnetization M(H,"‰T) over the entire temperature range investigated. The phenomenon is reproduced by the spin-dependent Fowler"“Nordheim model for tunneling, and is a direct manifestation of the spin splitting of the CrBr3 conduction band. Our analysis unveils a new approach to probe quantitatively different properties of atomically thin ferromagnetic insulators related to their magnetization by performing simple conductance measurements.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enclosure#Db Cu#Ferromagnetic#The Earthing Conductor#Bolted Glanded
nanowerk.com

Spin mixing in ferromagnets revealed

(Nanowerk News) For the first time through experiments and theory, Uppsala researchers, together with international collaborators, have been able to measure spin mixing in a ferromagnetic material (Physical Review Letters, "Quantifying Spin-Mixed States in Ferromagnets"). Through the experimental measurements, they discovered that a common factor in spin equations, in common use since the 1950s, has been significantly underestimated.
CHEMISTRY
theiet.org

European scientists bounce first LoRa message off the Moon

'Internet of Things' standard LoRa could become relevant for future lunar communications. A European team of scientists have, for the first time ever, bounced a LoRa (LOng RAnge) message off the Moon. The feat set a new record of 730,360km for the furthest distance a LoRa message has ever travelled. It was also the first time a data message was bounced using an off-the-shelf small RF (radio-frequency) chip. For a brief moment in time, the entire message 'PI9CAM' (the call sign of the telescope; actual message pictured below) was in space on its way from Earth to the Moon and back.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
theiet.org

Sponsored: From 2D to 3D, your guide to 3D electrical designs

As the construction industry continues to evolve at a staggering pace, adopting BIM and 3D design software has multiple benefits. Read this whitepaper to find out more. Building Information Modelling (BIM) is rapidly changing how we work. 3D models allow stakeholders and clients to see a more realistic interpretation of a designed environment.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Computer Science
nanowerk.com

Scientists discover the first ferromagnetic quasicrystals

(Nanowerk News) Long-range magnetic order has been observed in quasicrystals, strange solids that show forbidden crystal symmetries, for the first time. Since the discovery of quasicrystals (QCs), solids that mimic crystals in their long-range order but lack periodicity, scientists have sought physical properties related to their peculiar structure. Now, an international group of researchers led by Tokyo University of Science, have reported a long-range magnetic order in QCs with icosahedral symmetry that turns ferromagnetism below certain temperatures.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Effects of pulse parameters on the temperature distribution of a human head exposed to the electromagnetic pulse

The presence of blood"“brain barrier (BBB) is a major obstacle to effectively deliver therapeutics to the central nervous system (CNS); hence, the outcomes following treatment of CNS diseases remain unsatisfactory.Â Fortunately, electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) provide a non-invasive method to locally open the BBB. To obtain the optimal pulse parameters of EMP-induced BBB opening to ensure the effective delivery of CNS drugs, it is particularly important to measure and assess the effects of pulse parameters on the temperature distribution in the human head exposed to EMPs. In this paper, the specific anthropomorphic mannequin phantom was adopted and the temperature increase in the human head induced by EMPs of different parameters was estimated in the software "COMSOL Multiphysics". The results show that the temperature distribution profiles with different EMP parameters have almost similar characteristics, the highest temperature increase values in the human head are positively correlated with variations of EMP parameters, and potential hazards to the human head may occur when EMP parameters exceed the safety threshold, which will provide theoretical basis for seeking the optimal EMP parameters to open the BBB to the greatest extent within a safe range.
SCIENCE
techeblog.com

Aerospace Engineer Builds Electromagnetic Rail Launcher, Paper Airplane Flight Ensues

Aerospace engineer Tom Stanton was interested in recreating the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), a type of aircraft launching system developed by General Atomics for the United States Navy, but on a smaller scale. Simply put, it’s designed to launch carrier-based aircraft by means of a catapult employing a linear induction motor instead of the conventional steam piston. Read more to see his custom-built electromagnetic rail launcher and the paper airplane flight that ensued.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Design World Network

Automated milling terminal provides accelerated throughput times for enclosure modifications

Rittal North America, a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, introduces the new Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal that enables accelerated throughput for enclosure modifications. Reducing labor cost and improving delivery times for panel building and control manufacturing is key for integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Using...
TECHNOLOGY
theiet.org

Sweet-toothed microbes could power future cars

Researchers from the University of Buffalo and the University of California-Berkeley have harnessed genetically engineered E. coli to glucose and turned it into petrol molecules. The technique has the potential to help power the cars of the future. The E. coli turned glucose into olefins: a type of hydrocarbon and...
SCIENCE
Daily Breeze

Epirus, maker of electromagnetic pulse defense system, moves HQ to Torrance

Epirus, a venture-backed startup that builds defense systems capable of taking down enemy drones, has opened a 100,000-square-foot headquarters in Torrance. The facility at 19145 Gramercy Place will employ about 150 people in engineering, business operations and research and development. The building was once part of Toyota’s North American headquarters before the automaker moved the operation, along with an estimated 3,000 jobs, to Plano, Texas in 2016.
TORRANCE, CA
TIME

Nuclear Fusion Finally Finds Its Place in the Sun

One of my favorite bar signs is the one that promises “Free beer tomorrow.” That’s how I’ve always thought of nuclear fusion —a (theoretically) cheap, pollution-free and inexhaustible energy source, the promise of which has pretty much been a decade away ever since the technology was first tested 70 years ago .
INDUSTRY
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy