Rockstar Apologises For GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

By Andrew Thornton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePC Players Will Have Access To The Original Versions Of The Trilogy. This is becoming an unhealthy pattern. Rockstar is the latest in an ever growing list of developers forced to apologise for releasing products that are halfbaked and nowhere near ready for release. It’s fair to say that...

gamepur.com

Rockstar working to improve overall performance of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

There has been no shortage of complaints surrounding the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition release from Rockstar Games. PC players were completely unable to play the game due to the Rockstar Game Launcher going down just hours after release. Players on consoles were confronted with a messy, buggy game that doesn’t feel like the definitive version of three of the most influential games of their generation.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
VIDEO GAMES
#The Trilogy#Classic Games#Gta#Gta Iii#The Rockstar Store
gamepressure.com

Mod Improves Rain in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition; Community Salvages the Game

After the cold reception of GTA: Trilogy Definitive Edition, the modding scene got busy. The first order of business was to fix the rain. The recent release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has made some big waves. Players and reviewers do not hide their disappointment with Rockstar Games' latest product. One of the numerous complaints concerns the quality of the rain, which according to many people is not only ugly, but also limits visibility and impedes gameplay with its density. Help came from one of the players, creating his own modification to improve this element.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition currently down on Rockstar Launcher

Yesterday’s launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition certainly raised many an eyebrow for a myriad of reasons, but perhaps none more so than on PC. As of this writing, the remastered GTA trilogy cannot be purchased on the platform, where it is — or at least was — available via developer Rockstar’s custom dashboard: Rockstar Launcher.
VIDEO GAMES
