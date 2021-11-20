ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TN

Sunday School Lesson

dailypostathenian.com
 4 days ago

Revelation 19:1-8 I. The Voices of Praise and Celebration (Revelation 19:1-4) By way of overview and explanation, Ellicott wrote that this last “Alleluia” clearly belongs to the song or chorus that divine, heavenly host. It is separated from the body of it by the descriptive words (Revelation 19:3). “And...

www.dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Related
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Daily News Of Newburyport

Organ concert slated Sunday at St. Paul's

NEWBURYPORT — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church music director Mark Meyer will offer an organ concert Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The program will include a variety of music, including Bach, a Mendelssohn organ sonata, several organ arrangements of familiar hymn tunes, and even a John Phillip Sousa march. Masks are required to attend at St. Paul’s, 166 High St. The livestreamed concert can also be seen on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurch-NewburyportMA/live.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
atlantanews.net

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Athens, TN
APG of Wisconsin

Lessons on living seasonally

Last Sunday the Rev. Marina Lachecki shared a profound message about seasonal teachings at the Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service. Along with daylight savings arbitrarily shifting time, being a witness to the changing season and sunlight have felt especially poignant this year. One of the many teachings Marina shared with us is that during the darkest days of the year, according to the practices of her ancestors, one sets an extra place at the table for another who is going through times of loss or illness. Every so often, I hear something that makes me pause, and this was one of those times. During the darkest times of the year, one gives abundantly. As I thought about this, I felt the teaching in my body. I thought about how, during the darkest times in my heart, I don’t reach out to share generously with others. When I am angry about communal or political happenings, when I am defeated by the complex problems that have no easy solutions, I grasp for things that serve me or my position. This seasonal teaching helped me see that, like the seasons, our lives also cycle. What a beautiful ritual to remember, again and again, that generosity and care should be extended on the darkest days.
RELIGION
buffalorising.com

“The Lessons in Glass” – A Tour & Meditation

Blessed Sacrament Church – the only Catholic Church in the Elmwood Village – will be hosting a free tour of the church’s 32 stained-glass windows on Sunday, November 14, from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the church’s prized possessions. Aside from learning...
BUFFALO, NY
dailypostathenian.com

Give thanks, not complaints

Steven, a faithful servant of the Most High, to the Church at Athens. Grace and Peace to you from God our Father, and our Lord Jesus Christ. My dearly beloved, as we near the Thanksgiving holiday, I thought it profitable to write to you concerning such, as it pertains to faith and life. All too often my experience, with myself and others, is that we often seem to default to the negative side of things in life; we are slow to hear, quick to speak, and quick to wrath. We tend to also be quick to accuse and think evil of another. When it comes to matters of faith, we begin with an attitude of defeat and gloom.
ATHENS, TN
dailypostathenian.com

Where’s your favorite place?

“And being in Bethany at the house of Simon the leper, as He sat at the table, a woman came having an alabaster flask of very costly oil of spikenard. Then she broke the flask and poured it on His head.” — Mark 14:3 NKJV. Have you ever had a...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Handel
memphismagazine.com

Lessons Learned

Ask any experienced or veteran teacher for advice and one thing you will always hear is “never take work home with you.” But what nobody really says is that avoiding “taking work home with you” also means trying not to carry the weight of secondary trauma, PTSD, anxiety, insomnia, and constantly changing policies, all of which are proven to affect teachers at high rates. Sure, teachers can stay at school after hours to finish grading papers or complete lesson plans for the week, but part of being a teacher, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, also means taking extra time and effort to show ourselves grace, focus on our mental health, and practice self-care.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS DFW

Lessons In Gratitude Last All Year At Dallas’ Momentous School

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Gratitude is timely during the run up to Thanksgiving. And yet at Oak Cliff’s Momentous School, lessons in appreciation are taught right alongside academics all year long. “It really has a magical power,” explains Principal Daniel Knoll. “When students are working together, and a student might show...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Mariachi teaches cultural lessons

2 programs in area started to open eyes to Mexican music. Colleen Phillips asked for forgiveness as she prepared to sing with the Lane Middle School mariachi band as it rehearsed “De Colores” for a December concert. She might mispronounce the Spanish lyrics, she warned eighth grader Sofia Alvarez, whose...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Valley Times-News

Middle school teacher mentors students, relates lessons to real life

Thaddius Tucker, a seventh and eighth-grade English language arts teacher at John P Powell Middle School, isn’t sure why he was chosen as his school’s teacher of the year. It caught him by surprise when it was announced over the PA system one morning. But a conversation with him about his job reveals that he’s passionate about his students.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Of God#Sunday School#Slavery#Love Of God#Tribe
Telegraph

Pupils at prestigious public school will receive lessons in 'white privilege'

Pupils at one of Britain’s oldest schools are to be taught about “white privilege”, as it says that no progress can be made from “within a comfort zone”. Students as well as teachers at Christ’s Hospital, a £36,600-a-year boarding school in Horsham, West Sussex, will all be given “diversity training” as well as lessons on “micro-aggressions and stereotyping”.
EDUCATION
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston's Barnes School students learn lessons of gratitude while packing goodie bags for local veterans

You’re never too young to learn gratitude. The kindergarten classes at Johnston’s Sarah Dyer Barnes School packed bags of goodies and toiletries for veterans this week. “Each student designed and drew a picture for a veteran,” said teacher Jen Pavao. “Then they packed them with snacks and other things for the veterans at OSDRI.”
JOHNSTON, RI
dailypostathenian.com

Community Billboard

West End Baptist Church of Athens: will hold its annual Hanging of the Greens on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. Mars Hill Presbyterian Church: has a supply of crutches, a wheelchair, a rollator, and a walker and other medical items that are available to be borrowed. Call the church office at 423-734-1403 Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for more information.
ATHENS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy