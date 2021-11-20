ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Where’s your favorite place?

 4 days ago

“And being in Bethany at the house of Simon the leper, as He sat at the table, a woman came having an alabaster flask of very costly oil of spikenard. Then she broke the flask and poured it on His head.” — Mark 14:3 NKJV. Have you ever had...

Power 93.7 WBLK

This New Christmas Tree Tradition In WNY Is So Glamorous

When you go shopping for your Christmas tree this season, you may go with the family, a group of friends, or maybe make a date night out of it (wink wink), but wouldn’t it be somewhat embarrassing if you roll up to the Christmas tree farm and someone out-dresses you?
Boston Globe

Poll: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving pie?

Pumpkin, apple, or pecan? Which is the best pie to serve (and eat) at Thanksgiving?. Thanksgiving is a perfect time for friends and family to gather together, spend quality time with one another, and enjoy a tasty meal followed by a slice of pie. According to purchase data from a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Volume One

Mark Your Calendar for the Valley’s Favorite Holiday Event

Over 100,000 twinkling holiday lights and 100 festive displays will light up Chippewa Falls’ Irvine Park for the 34th year through Jan. 1 as part of the Chippewa Valley’s brightest holiday tradition: the Irvine Park Christmas Village. The season begins on Thanksgiving, when Christmas Village will be ablaze from 5-9:30pm....
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
dailypostathenian.com

Sunday School Lesson

Revelation 19:1-8 I. The Voices of Praise and Celebration (Revelation 19:1-4) By way of overview and explanation, Ellicott wrote that this last “Alleluia” clearly belongs to the song or chorus that divine, heavenly host. It is separated from the body of it by the descriptive words (Revelation 19:3). “And again...
ATHENS, TN
Talk Radio 960am

Favorite Christmas Songs Of Townsquare DJ’s; What’s Your Favorite?

I think that one of the most joyous things about the Christmas season is the Christmas music! Do you love Christmas music as well? What is your favorite Christmas song?. I am also one of those people who love to enjoy Christmas music from Thanksgiving through Christmas night. For some people, that is too much, but for me, I love the feeling I get from hearing Christmas music.
MUSIC
The Bold Italic

Jack’s Restaurant Is My New Favorite East Bay Breakfast Place

All through the pandemic, my family has ordered family meals from Jack’s Restaurant in Pleasant Hill. They make heaping, large-portioned platters of family-friendly food that you can order via Doordash. Their family meals were a lifesaver when lockdowns were in full swing and it wasn’t always possible to cook. On...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
atlantanews.net

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
danspapers.com

Dan’s Best of the Best: Vote for Your East End Foodie Favorites

In case you missed it, Dan’s Best of the Best voting is well underway for 2021, and the competition is fierce this year—especially when it comes to food and wine!. The 2021 contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, so there’s no time to waste to get your votes in for the very best Hamptons and North Fork businesses and individuals in our Food & Drink categories. Make your voice heard in dozens of categories, covering everything from Bagels to Wings and all the good stuff in-between!
FOOD & DRINKS
therecord-online.com

Pat Reeder’s Tavern @ 100 – Where Everybody Knows Your Name

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Grover Cleveland was the 22nd and 24th President of the United States and was the only President to serve 2 nonconsecutive terms in office (1885-1889, 1893-1897). Grover Cleveland Reeder, locally-known as “Pat” Reeder, was a tavern owner on top of Hyner Mountain and is the namesake...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Here’s Where to Order a Takeout Thanksgiving Feast in Your City

Editor’s note: Thanksgiving traces its origins to an uneasy, temporary alliance between 17th-century English settlers and members of the Wampanoag Confederacy. This year, Eater is choosing to acknowledge that history in our coverage of the holiday. The year that Mica Talmor moved to the U.S., her birthday happened to land...
OAKLAND, CA
dailypostathenian.com

Successful Living: A life of no regrets

If you are a regular reader of my column, you are aware I recently lost both of my parents. My mother died of a heart attack and my father, who was in the final stages of cancer, breathed his last just days after we buried his wife. The outpouring of sympathy was amazing. There was so much food delivered, both refrigerators at my parent’s house were full. Their house looked like a florist shop and, now that I have returned to Tennessee, my living room and dining room are both overflowing with plants and flowers. To each of you that sent a plant, a flower, some food or drink, or an encouraging word, thank you so much. Words fail to convey the comfort they gave. Your generosity and kindness will be remembered for years. Now on with the column …
ATHENS, TN
seattlepi.com

Here’s where to get your Hanukkah takeout in Seattle

On the Lunar-based Jewish calendar, Chanukah falls on the 25th day of Kislev, and this year that places it about as earlier as possible in the solar year: November 28. That means that you might not even be done washing up the Thanksgiving feast dishes and eating turkey sandwiches by the time you should start frying latkes.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
RESTAURANTS
The Atlantic

The Loss at the Heart of Guy Fieri’s Entertainment Empire

In 2007, in one of the first episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy Fieri visited Patrick’s Roadhouse, a railway-station-turned-restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The diner’s chef, Silvio Moreira, walked Fieri through the preparation of one of Patrick’s most notable dishes, the Rockefeller—a burger topped with mushrooms, sour cream, jack cheese, and … caviar. Fieri, looking playfully trepidatious, lifted the burger with both hands, said a fake prayer, and did what he would proceed to do thousands of times on the show: He took an enormous bite. And then he fell silent. “Wooow,” he commented, finally, shooting Moreira a what-have-you-done-to-me look.
SANTA MONICA, CA

