Where’s your favorite place?

If you are a regular reader of my column, you are aware I recently lost both of my parents. My mother died of a heart attack and my father, who was in the final stages of cancer, breathed his last just days after we buried his wife. The outpouring of sympathy was amazing. There was so much food delivered, both refrigerators at my parent’s house were full. Their house looked like a florist shop and, now that I have returned to Tennessee, my living room and dining room are both overflowing with plants and flowers. To each of you that sent a plant, a flower, some food or drink, or an encouraging word, thank you so much. Words fail to convey the comfort they gave. Your generosity and kindness will be remembered for years. Now on with the column …

ATHENS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO