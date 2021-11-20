ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TN

Give thanks, not complaints

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven, a faithful servant of the Most High, to the Church at Athens. Grace and Peace to you from God our Father, and our Lord Jesus Christ. My dearly beloved, as we near the Thanksgiving holiday, I thought it profitable to write to you concerning such, as it pertains to faith...

wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
atlantanews.net

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
heraldcourier.com

ANDERSON: A reason to give thanks

Prayer has been described as “communion with a transcendent and immanent God who on the ground of his nature and attributes calls forth all the powers of the redeemed soul in acts of total adoration and dedication” (Arthur Bennett, ed., The Valley of Vision: A Collection of Puritan Prayers & Devotions). This statement reminds us that prayer is much more than bringing God our list of needs. Our prayers should be filled with gratitude for who God is and all He does, and our prayers should compel us to worship and loving obedience. Could it be that we tend to overlook God’s goodness and take it for granted?
Albany Herald

SCOTT LUDWIG: Giving thanks

Many years ago, on Thanksgiving morning I always looked forwarded to reading Furman Bisher’s annual column in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about what he was grateful for. Sadly, Mr. Bisher has been gone now for almost a decade. The following is written in his memory. I’m thankful I was born with...
Successful Living: A life of no regrets

If you are a regular reader of my column, you are aware I recently lost both of my parents. My mother died of a heart attack and my father, who was in the final stages of cancer, breathed his last just days after we buried his wife. The outpouring of sympathy was amazing. There was so much food delivered, both refrigerators at my parent’s house were full. Their house looked like a florist shop and, now that I have returned to Tennessee, my living room and dining room are both overflowing with plants and flowers. To each of you that sent a plant, a flower, some food or drink, or an encouraging word, thank you so much. Words fail to convey the comfort they gave. Your generosity and kindness will be remembered for years. Now on with the column …
North Platte Telegraph

Ricketts: Giving thanks and giving back

As we enter a season of giving, it’s an opportunity for each of us to reflect on the blessings we’ve received over the last year. When the Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving in 1621, they gave thanks to God for their safe passage to America and the bountiful harvest they had been given. Over 200 years later, President Abraham Lincoln made this celebration a national holiday. Americans from all walks of life celebrate Thanksgiving each November. It’s a time for family and friends to come together, to share a meal and to give thanks.
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Giving thanks to first responders

Having had COVID in August and then taking a turn for the worst, I had to call 911 and the men and women of the Sterling Fire Department responded. I believe it was their fast response and the things they did for me before I got to the hospital that helped save my life. As a community we are beyond blessed to have the first responders that we do, these people care a lot about the people in our community and it shows and I just wanted them to know how thankful I am for them and so I donated everything they need for Thanksgiving Dinner.
abilenetx.gov

Super Storytime: Giving Thanks

Kids and parents are invited to join your library for an enhanced afternoon storytime program complete with stories, songs, crafts, and more, fun. For this session, the theme will be all about Thanksgiving, since that’s the next holiday that’s coming up, and more specifically about the importance of giving thanks. May we never forget that part! Come out as we share stories, songs, crafts and more that will get you ready for the season, and we’ll supply all materials needed to create your own special craft.
dailypostathenian.com

Five benefits of being thankful

Have you ever wondered how to make life better? How can you be happier, healthier, or more fulfilled?. Having an attitude of gratitude could be one answer. You may have heard this little catchphrase before. It’s possible you just rolled your eyes, too. But does it work?. What is gratitude...
Hammond Daily Star

Giving thanks, an American holiday

In the fall of 1621, 90 Native Americans and 53 European settlers (all that remained of the original 100 who had come over on the Mayflower) celebrated the harvest and feasted for three days. The settlers gave thanks to God for their survival. In December 1777 George Washington proclaimed a...
Liberal First

Giving thanks to farmers and ranchers

In a few short days we will all sit down and celebrate Thanksgiving. The holiday that is meant for us to reflect and decide what it is for which we are thankful. We have a lot to be thankful for in this great nation, not the least of which is our farms and ranches. This is so appropriate because Thanksgiving is associated with food.
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
Laurinburg Exchange

Event gives thanks to allveterans

LAURINBURG — Those young and old gathered at Legion Park on Thursday to honor all veterans across the country. The annual event was put on by the Scotland County Veterans’ Council, with Brian Hardison singing the national anthem, Stewart Carmichael singing a song, invocation by the Rev. Richard Jackson and words from the Rev. Garland Pierce, Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis and First Sgt. William Swift Jr.
