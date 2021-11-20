Thailand's festival honoring rivers also pollutes them

Back in pre-pandemic times, one of our favorite things about IKEA was the food festivals they'd throw multiple times per year. They welcomed in spring with an annual Påskbord (via PR Newswire), "Påsk" being the Swedish word for Easter. A few months later, it was time for the seafood-heavy Midsummer Smörgåsbord (per PR Newswire). Seafood, of course, was the star of the show at August's Crayfish Party, although the New Haven Register reported that many of these celebrations were canceled in 2018 due to a shortage of crayfish. And from what we can tell by the lack of press coverage, it seems as if 2019 may not have been a great year for IKEA crayfish either (at least not in America).

