Law

Conflict over abortion laws won't abate if Roe v. Wade falls

Trumann Democrat
 4 days ago

On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade —...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Washington Post

What the Supreme Court justices have said about abortion and Roe v. Wade

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. The Supreme Court on Dec. 1 will consider the most serious challenge in decades to its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that there is a constitutional right to abortion, and a 1992 reaffirmation of the right in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Skanner News

Supreme Court Could Redefine When a Fetus Becomes a Person, Upholding Abortion Limits While Preserving the Privacy Right Under Roe v. Wade

Since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago, a powerful legal movement has sought to overturn the ruling, while abortion rights advocates have fought to protect it. On Dec. 1, 2021, the court will hear a case many believe will force the conservative justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wsgw.com

A majority supports keeping Roe v. Wade in place – CBS News poll

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear an abortion case that poses a challenge to Roe v. Wade, most Americans want that 1973 ruling concerning abortion to remain in place. If it is overturned and the matter is left up to the states, a majority would want abortion in their own state to be legal in all or most cases: more than six in 10 say so. Only 14% would want their state to make it illegal in all cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Abortion Laws
The New Yorker

If Roe v. Wade Goes, What Next?

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The Supreme Court, with a 6–3 majority of conservative Justices, is hearing critical cases on abortion rights. If it approves restrictive state laws, large swaths of the country might quickly ban abortion. Jia Tolentino co-hosts a special episode on the future of abortion rights in America, which includes a discussion of the doctrine of privacy that is now in jeopardy, a visit to the Mississippi clinic at the center of one of the court cases, and a conversation with abortion activists in Mexico. Just after celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, they began strategizing how to help pregnant people north of the border, in Texas, which recently banned nearly all abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Why the new polling on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade matters

With Republican-appointed justices enjoying a dominant majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, GOP policymakers at the state level have scrambled to impose new restrictions on Americans' reproductive rights. The most odious is Texas' new bounty system, but it's not the only anti-abortion measure approved of late. And while there's no...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
audacy.com

New poll: Nation still supports Roe v. Wade, disapproves of new Texas abortion law

A new poll is showing the country as a whole widely disapproves of the latest anti-abortion legislation in Texas and approves of upholding Roe v. Wade. The poll, conducted jointly by the Washington Post and ABC News, showed respondents voted by a nearly 2-to-1 margin that the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade should be upheld, with 60% voting “uphold” over “overturn.”
TEXAS STATE
MinnPost

Clear majorities of Americans want Roe v. Wade upheld

As a Constitution nerd, the long-standing Supreme Court ruling from Roe v. Wade has always struck me as a clever, generally successful compromise. But the idea that it was really rooted in the Constitution seemed bizarre, almost silly. As you know, under Roe, the court ruled that pregnancies could be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kurv.com

Poll Finds Strong Support For Roe V. Wade

A new poll finds strong support for Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision which led to the legalization of abortion. Sixty-percent of respondents in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll say the law should be upheld. The current Supreme Court will consider a big abortion case from Mississippi...
CONGRESS & COURTS
University Daily Kansan

Roe v. Wade: A Study in Rhetoric

Before Roe v. Wade (1973), rhetoric on both sides of the abortion argument focused on population control. Abortion supporters argued that abortion, especially for minorities, could cut welfare expenses and act as population control, whereas opposers argued that legalizing abortions may disenfranchise disabled Americans and Blacks. After Roe — and...
U.S. POLITICS
insidernj.com

The Forthcoming Reversal of Roe v. Wade: A Pathway for Phil Murphy into the 2024 Democratic Presidential Sweepstakes

Those who follow closely the deliberations and decisions of the United States Supreme Court are sending a warning to news viewers everywhere: The US Supreme Court within the next six months is likely to overturn the landmark decision in the case of Roe v. Wade. Such a reversal will effectively end all federal protection for a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

