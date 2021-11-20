ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Marchers across France decry violence against women

Trumann Democrat
 4 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday through Paris and other...

Shropshire Star

Camilla praises WI campaign to end violence against women

The Duchess of Cornwall has written an article about domestic violence for the WI membership magazine. The Duchess of Cornwall has paid tribute to a campaign by the Women’s Institute (WI) to encourage its members to raise awareness and take action to end violence against women. Camilla, who has been...
BBC

'Rampant' violence against Sikh women highlighted in report

"Rampant, hidden" violence against women and girls from the Sikh community has been highlighted in a new report. Of the 674 people who responded to the survey, 70% saw themselves as survivors of domestic abuse. Only a third of victims had previously disclosed incidents, the "stark" report by Sikh Women's...
Reuters

Bulletproof: a survivor fights to end violence against women in Russia

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russian student Darya saw her life change forever during an argument with her boyfriend in April last year. Shaig Zeinalov, who was drunk at the time, pulled a gun on her and fired. The shot missed, but she was hit in the eye by a fragment of the bullet that ricocheted from the wall. When she shouted at him to call an ambulance, he refused.
#Violence Against Women#Paris#Sexual Violence#Ap#French
atlanticcitynews.net

UN raises issue of violence against women, girls in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): The United Nations in Afghanistan called on everyone for concrete actions to end violence against women on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (EVAW). According to UNAMA press advisory statement, it called on everyone for concrete actions to...
The Associated Press

3 protesters wounded by French soldiers in Burkina Faso

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Three protesters were injured by French soldiers in the town of Kaya in Burkina Faso Saturday during the third day of a civilian blockade against a French military convoy en route to Niger, several protesters said. Protesters are upset about the former colonial power’s involvement...
TheConversationCanada

#WhereisPengShuai: Totalitarianism, violence against women and an overdue Olympic boycott?

Content warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and rape. On Nov. 2, 2021, Chinese tennis pro Peng Shuai took to Weibo — a Chinese microblogging site — to recount her alleged sexual assault at the hands of high-ranking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member and former vice premier of China, Zhang Gaoli. The post was removed after about 20 minutes and Peng’s account was suspended. After an international outcry, Chinese state media released what they claim was an email from Peng to Women’s Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon, but the note’s authenticity was questioned. China Global Television Network, the state’s international media platform,...
NewsBreak
srqmagazine.com

UN Women USA Gulf Coast Announces Strides Against Violence Campaign

According to a UN Women study, almost one in three women have been subjected to intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their life. Further, the ongoing global pandemic has negatively impacted that number for the safety and security of women in many countries. This issue remains common, yet in the shadows, as UN Women USA aims to bring it to light and de-stigmatize it. In a leap to combat this figure, the nonprofit organization announced its first national campaign to raise awareness, advance global programs and funding to prevent and end violence, in all forms, towards women and girls.
The Independent

Voices: The government can’t drag its feet over action to end violence against women any longer

In the early hours of Monday 22 November, the news broke that the government had proposed a measure to elevate violence against women and girls to the same status as terrorism.This is a stunning turnaround from a government that has so far dragged its heels when it comes to addressing and preventing gender-based violence. Until now, they have opted instead to propose piecemeal measures such as better street lighting or more plainclothes officers, while knowingly and consistently underfunding specialist women’s services, and excluding migrant women from accessing help altogether.The suggestion to make ending violence against women and girls a national...
casinobeats.com

Codere reveals Red Bank to raise awareness of violence against women

Codere has presented its new social responsibility campaign, entitled Red Bank, to promote the International Day for the elimination of violence against women. Under the slogan “violence is never love”, the initiative develops different actions against sexist violence, raising awareness to the social problem and promoting a culture of equality and respect for women.
