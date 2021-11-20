Marchers across France decry violence against women

According to a UN Women study, almost one in three women have been subjected to intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their life. Further, the ongoing global pandemic has negatively impacted that number for the safety and security of women in many countries. This issue remains common, yet in the shadows, as UN Women USA aims to bring it to light and de-stigmatize it. In a leap to combat this figure, the nonprofit organization announced its first national campaign to raise awareness, advance global programs and funding to prevent and end violence, in all forms, towards women and girls.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO