After stealing two points from the Florida Panthers on Monday, the Rangers have had the last four days off to regroup and get a handful of good practice sessions in. With tonight’s game being the first of a back to back set, Gerard Gallant’s squad will need to bring its A-game to Nationwide Arena tonight if they want to earn a victory against Max Domi, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and the rest of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO