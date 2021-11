SU’s best chance at the magic number “6” wins was last week against Louisville. I think the Orange respond with a much more competitive showing but at this point in the season, moral victories are worthless. Sean Tucker will rewrite history and break the single-season rushing record but he’ll struggle get to 100 yards. This offense goes as he does and if he’s struggling so will this offense.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO