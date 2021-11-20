Jessie V. Johnson’s ‘HELL HATH NO FURY’ (2021) Coming To Blu-ray and DVD Soon

Paramount Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) It’s a Gift is just that: a comic gift to the world, courtesy of W.C. Fields, director Norman Z. McLeod, and a raft of screenwriters, both credited and uncredited. The shooting script was by Jack Cunningham, based on a story by Fields (under his pseudonym Charles Bogle) and the play The Comic Supplement by J.P. McEvoy. But there were other contributors as well, and many of the jokes were developed on set. The story involves Harold Bissonette (Fields), a henpecked family man and grocery store owner who dreams of moving to California and buying an orange ranch, and then—actually, none of that matters. The story is nothing more than a razor thin framework on which to hang a series of hilarious verbal and visual gags. There’s no need for anything else, because the film’s primary conceit is to take a basic concept for a scene, and then methodically explore as many variations on that theme as it possibly can.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO