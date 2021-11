Two Yale professors each received nearly half a million dollars in research grants for their work in the field of human perception and the process of light emission. Assistant professor of psychology Ilker Yildirim received the funds through the Young Investigator Research Program Award, or YIP, from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research. The award was granted for his work on “computational architecture of high-level attention.” Yildirim joins a group of 36 scientists and engineers — chosen from more than 175 submissions — selected to receive an award this year. His winning research proposal is entitled “Computational architecture of high-level attention: Reverse-engineering representations and goals that drive seeing in complex, dynamic environments.”

