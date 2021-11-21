ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Community class teaches healthy eating from value stores

By Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmTkm_0d32IEsN00
A stock photo shows healthy foods.

Belinda Nicholas is on a mission - a mission to show people that eating healthy is possible with items found at local value stores. Nicholas is a Nutrition Outreach Instructor

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers

Comments / 0

Related
gmcr.org

Community Spotlight: Healthy Kids Healthy Community Grant County

On this week’s episode of Community Spotlight, host Candice Burke interviews Alicia Edwards, coordinator for Healthy Kids Healthy Community Grant County. Healthy Kids Healthy Community is “expanding opportunities for children and their families for healthy eating and active living where they live, learn and play.”. On today’s Community Spotlight, host...
GRANT COUNTY, NM
theithacan.org

IC Nutrition Club promotes healthy eating through student events

Plates of apple nachos smothered in peanut butter, melted chocolate and chocolate chips cover the tables of Williams Hall Room 210 during an IC Nutrition Club meeting. Students chat as they eat their snacks and compete in trivia. The nutrition club meets bi-weekly at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays in Williams...
FITNESS
lynnwoodtoday.com

Ramp up to the holidays with classes from Verdant on food, mindful eating

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, the Verdant Health Commission is offering free classes to provide inspiration and motivation to take care of your health this holiday season. The classes listed below, and more, are open for registration and will be offered virtually on Zoom. Visit verdanthealth.org for more details or to sign up.
FITNESS
ABC Action News

Tips to eat healthy this Holiday Season

With the holidays upon us, you might find it challenging to eat healthy and enjoy all the celebrations. Here to share some tips and recipes on how you can do BOTH this season is Registered Dietitian and cookbook author Jenna Braddock. Wonderful Halos are back in season in Tampa and are a perfect healthy snack while also being hydrating. Halos are an excellent source of Vitamin C and fiber. Use them in your holiday cooking to add a burst of bright flavor to meals and drinks like Halos Mandarin Salsa or a festive Spinach Salad. Pomegranates are now back in season, and November is National Pomegranate Month. It’s a limited season so enjoy them now as fresh fruit and pomegranate arils or 100% juice (available year-round). POM Wonderful is a simple, delicious way to fuel your body with antioxidants. Recipes:
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Eating#Show People#Nutrition#Dominion Post
psychologytoday.com

When Healthy Eating Turns Unhealthy

People with orthorexia nervosa become obsessed with the perceived health effects of different foods and eat less as a result. Orthorexia can lead to physical health problems such as low body-mass index and malnutrition. It also takes a toll on one's mental health. Orthorexia nervosa is not yet formally recognized...
WEIGHT LOSS
fox13news.com

All Children's Hospital promotes healthy eating for kids

AllKids in the Kitchen is a free cooking class for families. People who register have access to six weeks of live, virtual cooking classes held once a week. It encourages kids to try new foods as they help prepare recipes as well as learn healthy eating habits. Families can also receive free produce prior to class. The class is offered at no cost by Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Daily Progress

Orange Baptist Church joins Healthy Community Action Team with community garden

The Orange Healthy Community Action Team (Orange HCAT) recently welcomed a new partner organization. Orange Baptist Church (OBC) joined the efforts of the Orange HCAT in August 2021. Since joining, this valued partner has established and dedicated a community harvest garden in which all produce will be donated to those in need.
ORANGE, VA
stgeorgeutah.com

These Southern Utah nutrition experts have advice on healthy eating during holidays

ST. GEORGE — It starts with an alarming number of miniature candy bars on Halloween and turns into a pecan caramel mudslide lasting all the way through New Year’s. No one wants to sit on the sidelines of a scrumptious holiday buffet. Gaining weight and unhealthy side effects are even less desirable. What if people could have their cake and eat it too? St. George News looks at some ways to enjoy seasonal favorites without breaking the scale.
UTAH STATE
WTOP

Best kitchen tools for healthy eating

If you find that you’re spending more time in the kitchen attempting to create meals and snacks that are healthier for you than years past, you’re among friends. According to the Food Industry Association, consumer health and well-being rose to the top of the list of important eating factors for consumers with only taste, price and convenience ranking above it.
LIFESTYLE
KTBS

Consider beverages when trying to eat healthy during the holidays

SHREVEPORT, La. — The holidays are quickly approaching, and that typically means parties and big family meals. It is a wonderful time of the year, but it can be a challenge for those trying to stay healthy or on diets. One area that can completely blow a diet does not involve what you eat, but rather what you drink.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Psych Centra

All About Orthorexia: Taking ‘Healthy’ Eating to Unhealthy Extremes

If your avoidance of less-than-perfect meals means you’re missing valuable nutrients, you may have orthorexia. Healthy eating is usually a good thing, unless you become too fussy about food. Although it’s not listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fifth edition (DSM-5) as a distinct condition, orthorexia...
MENTAL HEALTH
Telegraph

The best foods to eat for healthy skin

If you're looking for the secret to younger and healthier looking skin, you might want to start with your diet. It's common knowledge that the more hydrated you keep your body, the more likely you are to have clear and glowing skin - but what about the food we eat?
SKIN CARE
sdpb.org

Teaching kids to have a healthy relationship with food

The attached audio is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. The days of sweets and treats have arrived. But what does holiday baking and celebrating teach the youngest South Dakotans about our relationship with food?. Today, as part of SDPB's Early Learning Initiative, we're going to talk about...
KIDS
The Decatur Daily

PACT tries to teach healthy family habits

Susan Roberts, 58, the executive director of Parents and Children Together, said she is impacted by her organization every day and always tries to look through the lens of others to better understand people and their situations. Roberts has been with PACT for 19 years, 14 of which she has...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WPRI

VA Offering The Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one of the first steps towards getting healthier foods on your plate. Now, veterans can attend classes, that will help them eat healthier!. Contact your local HTK Dietitian, Amy Barrette,...
FOOD & DRINKS
ccenterdispatch.com

Healthy Eating Is Success

Obesity affects approximately 40 percent of American adults, and I’ve been one of them for nearly as long as I can remember. There are innumerable schemes that promise effortless, or nearly effortless, weight loss, and many diets that claim to be the best approach.
DIETS
Dr Frank Lipman

Health Coach Tip – Eat Your Brain Healthy

What would be without our brains? Our brain health is central to our overall health. Afterall, it is the point of communication that controls our bodies, including our thoughts, movements, and feelings. Nourishing our brains is of utmost importance. Don’t know where to start? Here are some foods that you...
FITNESS
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
3K+
Followers
133
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy