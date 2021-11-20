ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings DE Kenny Willekes to miss second straight game

By Jack White
 4 days ago
Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Despite being activated off the COVID-19/Reserve list, Kenny Willekes will miss his second consecutive game, according to a report.

As reported by Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Willekes reverted to the practice squad and will not be called up for the Week 11 game against the Packers.

It seemed likely that Willekes would be called up for the game. The edge rusher performed well against the Ravens and Cowboys in previous weeks.

Instead, Minnesota activated S Myles Dorn via COVID-19 replacement. The Vikings did that in the wake of S Josh Metellus going on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Minnesota currently has three players — on either the active roster or practice squad — who reside on the aforementioned list.

The Vikings will need to find a pass rush in the absence of Danielle Hunter. Hunter went down with a season-ending pec injury earlier in the year. D.J. Wonnum and Everson Griffen will have to step up on Sunday — without the help of Willekes.

The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
