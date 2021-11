The Edmonton Oilers continued their winning ways after taking down a lowly Chicago Blackhawks team that is struggling to find wins this season. Stuart Skinner drew his second consecutive start for the first time this season, after his stellar performance in a 2-1 shootout victory against the Winnipeg Jets in the team’s previous outing. The Oilers went against their common theme of playing from behind and starting games off slow by jumping on the Blackhawks early with four goals in the first period.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO