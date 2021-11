Clickity clack. Clickity clack. Tick. Tick. Tick. Tick. Tick. Tick. Tick. Tick. The wait is over. It is time for the Chico State men's basketball season to drop in at breakneck speed against perennial West Region powers Azusa Pacific and Seattle Pacific this weekend at the Conference Crossover Classic on the campus of Cal Poly Pomona. Euphoria, screams of delight, groans of displeasure, and hands thrown into the air are all right around the corner as the Wildcats experience the ups, downs, twists and turns of a full campaign.

CHICO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO